Best deal ever on Sky Superfast Broadband (UK deal)

Sky Entertainment and Superfast Broadband can be purchased for £ 39 per month.

Stacked TV and broadband packages are not cheap and therefore you must seize every opportunity to get a lot.

Sky’s Entertainment and Superfast Broadband subscription is such a package that is bursting at the seams. You get calls at any time, more than 300 entertainment channels, exclusive Sky originals and average download speeds of 59Mb / s. That is the definition of stacked.

The problem with these types of plans is that the price often scares off potential users. Don’t be afraid though, because Sky now offers the best price ever for this service. You can now sign up for just £ 39 a month, with a set-up fee of £ 39.95. This 18-month deal will save you £ 10 per month on the list price.

There are of course many different services that offer broadband and TV packages, but few come close to this option when it comes to entertainment. With more than 300 channels to choose from, even the most demanding families must be satisfied.

