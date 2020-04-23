Best Deaf Deals (UK Deals)

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

A three-month Audible subscription is on sale for £ 0.99.

Photo: pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-04-23 10:48:36 UTC

TL; DR: Prime members can get three months of Audible for £ 0.99, saving over £ 23 on the list price.

We know you’re bored, and so is Amazon. The massive online retailer has responded to these difficult times with deals with a wide range of its services, including Audible.

Prime members can now sign up for three months of popular service for £ 0.99. It is usually priced at £ 7.99 per month, which means this deal saves you over £ 23 on the list price. That’s a huge save for your time of need.

The offer is not available to existing Hearing members or those participating in a free hearing. Membership will automatically renew at full price after the promotional period has expired, but you may cancel at any time.

Audible provides members with the largest selection of audioobooks and premium spoken word entertainment. A membership also includes an audiobook of your choice each month.

Defeat annoyance with an Audible subsciption.

.