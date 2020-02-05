Best Coast Share ‘Different Light’ from new LP ‘Always Tomorrow’

Best Coast has released a new song, “Different Light”, from their upcoming LP Always Tomorrow, from February 21.

The single becomes confident in your own world view while you accept the POVs of others. “Frankly, I want everyone to see what happens to me / I have to remember to stay on my side of the street,” sings Bethany Cosentino. “Hell has many houses and yours can still be incomplete / Who am I to judge whether you still see things in a different light?”

“Different Light” is the third song to be released after last year’s synthy, pop-inspired “For the First Time” and “Everything Has Changed” this month, accompanied by a video directed by Ryan Baxley with the cast of Vanderpump rules.

Best Coast – consisting of Cosentino (vocals / guitar) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) – produced Always Tomorrow with Carlos de la Garza and Paramore producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen. It will be their first official album since California Nights 2015. (They produced a children’s album, Best Kids, in 2018.)

Best Coast will kick off a North American tour later this month with support from Mannequin Pussy on most dates.

Best Coast Tour dates

February 27 – Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi w / Lunch Lady

February 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo w / Mannequin Pussy

February 29 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom w / Mannequin Pussy (Noise Pop Festival)

March 2 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w / Mannequin Pussy

March 3 – Vancouver, BC @ TBA w / Mannequin Pussy

March 4 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w / Mannequin Pussy

March 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall with Mannequin Pussy

March 7 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater w / Mannequin Pussy

March 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue w / Mannequin Pussy

March 10 – Evanston, IL @ TBA w / Mannequin Pussy

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall w / Mannequin Pussy

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ El Club w / Mannequin Pussy

March 14 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater with Mannequin Pussy

March 15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater w / Mannequin Pussy

March 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale w / Mannequin Pussy

March 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel w / Mannequin Pussy

March 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club w / Mannequin Pussy

March 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer w / Mannequin Pussy

March 21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle w / Mannequin Pussy

March 23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East w / Mannequin Pussy

March 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West with Mannequin Pussy

March 25 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater w / Mannequin Pussy

March 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger w / Mannequin Pussy

March 28 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk w / Mannequin Pussy

March 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater w / Mannequin Pussy

March 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom w / Mannequin Pussy

April 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park w / Mannequin Pussy

April 2 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory w / Feels

