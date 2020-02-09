Best class ever ready to hit the open market

Drew Brees is just one of the best known QBs that will be released in March. Photo credit: New Orleans Saints / YouTube

The list of free NFL agents coming to the free market next month is one of the best ever. When such statements are made, they are often somewhat exaggerated. In this case it is true!

NFL Free Agent Quarterbacks 2020

Every team that needs a quarterback listens.

Never before, and possibly never again, will you have eight free market quarterbacks that could take on a new role and improve team status on day one.

Yes, some of the quarterbacks on this list are in the twilight years, and some are a bit rough around the edges, but everyone still has a lot in the tank and certainly a lot to offer.

ESPN soccer guru Field Yates may have said it best when he recently tweeted that this year’s QB free agent list has long been “one of the most anticipated”.

The group of QBs to become free agents in March was selected for a total of 39 pro bowls. That’s 16 more than any other free agent QB class.

Even if your favorite team isn’t on the market for a quarterback, NFL fans seem excited to see where everyone will end up in the coming season.

2020 NFL Free Agent Quarterbacks

Let’s take a quick look at the list of 2020 NFL Free Agent Quarterbacks and try to figure out where to look for this fall.

Tom Brady – You must start this list with Tom Brady. Bill Belichick is reported to want to hold on to him, and you know fans do too. If Brady were to play for another team, it could be the Chargers or Raiders.

Drew Brees – How can the Saints, like Brady, not get up with him again? You have young people waiting in the starting blocks, but Brees deserves a 1-2 year deal. Make it happen New Orleans.

Philip Rivers – Are rivers withdrawing? Just like Brady and Brees, it just seems as if he has enough in the tank to lead a team to the postseason in the right situation.

Ryan Tannehill – Wonder a year or the real deal? The titans want Tannehill back (unless TB 12 is interested), but are looking for Tannehill to at least test the market while it’s hot.

Dak Prescott – Big decision in Big D. Is Dak the man? The cowboys will most likely franchise Prescott to find out if he’s really worth the big money.

Teddy Bridgewater – Teddy has talent. Fans knew that when he was with Minnesota. Does he want to play backup in the Bayou or does Teddy take off? Last season Bridgewater showed everyone that he can still play at a high level.

Jameis Winston – Who is Jameis Winston? Is he a 30 touchdown guy who can seemingly do something out of nothing? Or was last season’s listening rate a sign of the future? But there is raw talent, Winston is the biggest risk in this name from quarterback free agents.

Marcus Mariota – However, a new team could bring another risk. A change of scene for the previous second overall selection could be what he needs.

Where will these top quality QBs end up? We will see. But for NFL fans, watching the free agent market is almost as exciting as watching the games themselves.