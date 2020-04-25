Best Chef Knives on Amazon (2020) starting at $ 50

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Chef knives are the most essential element of any kitchen. Whether you are a professional chef, a cooking enthusiast or someone who hates to cook, you will need a reliable chef’s knife.

Chef knives have an eight-inch blade and a handle that is about five to eight inches long. While most kitchen knives have a specific purpose – pairing, boning, cutting bread, etc. – chef’s knives are designed to do as much as possible. Take out your chef’s knife when you cut vegetables, cut meat, slice fruit and everything. In other words, knives are the pinnacle of cooking utensils – 2.6 million years of manufacturing.

Professionals covet their chef’s knife because they know its exact weight and capabilities, which allows them to work precisely at lighting speeds. But culinary beginners can also benefit from the do-it-all functionality of a chef’s knife, as they don’t require the knowledge of each knife in a bulky set.

What you need to know before buying a chef’s knife

Choosing a chef’s knife requires more research than some people think. Ideally, you will want to try the knives in person. Professional chef Tim Hayward suggests bringing a bag of tomatoes to the kitchen store and slicing it right there. But searching and shopping online is much easier for most of us, so instead order your knife and test it at home.

There are a few key specifications to consider before purchasing a new chef’s knife. Here are some of the most important.

Origin: Nationality is the most important factor when buying a chef’s knife because it determines the style and composition of the blade. The two main styles are Japanese and German (aka Western). Japanese blades are harder and stay sharper longer, but this hardness makes them more prone to chipping and cracking. German blades are more flexible (so they dull faster), but this makes them more resistant for heavy work and easier to sharpen. When checking for hardness, you can also see where the knife falls on the Rockwell hardness scale. The low in the mid-50s is softer, while the mid-50s to the low 60s are more difficult.

Handle size: The handle of a chef’s knife should fit in your palm with a little extra space. Most handles are five to nine inches long, so choose based on the size of your hand.

Handle: Some chefs prefer an ergonomic handle with more grip for intensive cuts. Others like a simpler handle that allows for different positions and a more solid feel.

Weight: Generally speaking, Japanese style knives are lighter than German knives. The lightness of a Japanese blade can be good for specific tasks, but the weight of a German knife can facilitate chopping and carving.

1. Mercer Culinary Millennia chef’s knife

Mercer stays true to the spirit of making a chef’s knife with this Millennia knife. The knife comes from an American brand, uses a Japanese style blade and has a comfortable handle.

The blade is made from a single piece of high carbon steel which resists rust, stains and discoloration over time. It’s incredibly clean right out of the box and stays so for a while thanks to the hardness.

The grip is where the Mercer Millennia really shines. The ergonomic handle is made of Santoprene (a rubbery material) and polypropylene (a flexible plastic), offering great comfort without sacrificing durability. You will also find a finger guard and non-slip textured handles on the bolster (where the blade meets the handle) for precise cutting. However, the handle is a bit long at 9.5 inches, which could make it a bit bulky for anyone with small hands.

BENEFITS: The knife is very easy to clean, the ergonomic handle is excellent and the blade is incredibly sharp.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Large handle, less famous brand.

2. Victorinox Fibrox Pro chef’s knife

The Swiss brand Victorinox may be known for its pocket knives, but they also make a great chef’s knife. This Fibrox Pro is their best seller with a European stainless steel blade (therefore more German style) which is durable and strong enough to hack bone-in meats. However, since it is a softer western blade, you will need to sharpen it more often than the other knives on our list.

Experienced chefs will appreciate the Fibrox, but it is really intended for occasional cooks and beginners. The knife handle is very comfortable thanks to a TPE construction, and it is ergonomically designed to reduce wrist fatigue. This results in easy extended use without any slippage or discomfort.

As is the case with German style knives, the Fibrox is heavier at 8.8 ounces. This makes it good for meats and other larger foods, but not as precise for precision work.

Unlike the other knives on our list, the Victorinox is dishwasher safe. Hand washing is always best, but if you have a large dinner and no effort to clean it by hand, you can safely throw this knife in the dishwasher.

BENEFITS: Ergonomic handle, dishwasher safe, robust.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Often requires sharpening.

3. Shun Classic 8 “Chef’s knife

If you are looking for an authentic and high-end Japanese blade, we recommend this Shun chef knife. For over 100 years, these knives have been handcrafted in the city of Seki, preserving Japanese tradition and also bringing modern advances.

The blade is made up of 69 layers including premium Damascus steel, carbon, chrome and tungsten. Together these materials provide the durability, corrosion resistance and sharpness of the razor. The Damascus steel coating, which you see on the sides, makes the knife particularly sharp and also gives it an elegant appearance.

Shun maintains the traditional Japanese style throughout the handle with a D-shape and pakkawood material. The curved side fits into your palm (sorry for lefties) offering some grip. The handle is less ergonomic than the above knives, but many chefs prefer this style because it offers more versatility in terms of gripping positions.

This maneuverability is useful for switching between cooking activities or for approaching delicate procedures such as fish for sushi.

BENEFITS: Handy, premium quality, elegant look.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Sized for right use only.

4. Dalstrong chef’s knife

Another high quality Japanese option is the chef’s knife from Dalstrong. Many knives come from old established brands, but Dalstrong is only eight years old – and that could be a good thing. Their products are at the cutting edge of knife technology (no pun intended), and the brand has become a serious competitor in the world of knives.

One thing you will notice immediately with this knife is its weight. At just 6.6 ounces, the Dalestrong is very light, making it ideal for precision jobs. Dalstrong also throws away a sheath with this knife (the others require a separate purchase) which is ideal for transport and to keep the blade in tip shape.

The Dalstrong blade is made from a single piece of high carbon steel which is quenched in ice for a rock solid construction. The handle is very similar to that of the Shun with a D shape and a pakkawood construction. However, the handle is quite short at just five inches, so anyone with large hands could have problems.

The Dalstrong offers a high quality blade accessible to all skill levels. This makes it a good upgrade if you’re just starting out in the kitchen or a great buy for expert chefs looking for something more affordable.

BENEFITS: High quality materials, sheath included, light.

THE INCONVENIENTS: Short handle, right hand only.