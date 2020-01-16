Best camera deals for January 2020: Canon, Sony, Nikon and more

Smartphone cameras have become seriously good in recent years, but for serious photography, even the sharpest phone camera is no substitute for a good handheld camera. However, high-quality digital cameras are not exactly cheap devices – the best from brand manufacturers such as Sony, Canon, Panasonic and Nikon are often considerably more expensive than even premium flagship smartphones – so it would suit amateur and professional photographers to do some research before they and to take advantage of the camera offers and bundle discounts that they can find.

The major holiday sales in 2019 are over; However, retailers still have numerous deals and promotions until 2020, and we will cover them all here. Read on for our up-to-date list of the best camera offers for SLR cameras, mirrorless models, point-and-shoots and lens bundles for January 2020. Of course you cannot live on your own with a camera; you also need interchangeable lenses (depending on the type of camera you use), memory cards, carrying cases, tripods and other opportunities and ends, so we have included a handful of great camera offers on those accessories so you can put things on the right foot start and save even more.

The best digital camera offers of today

DSLR camera offers

Mario Calvo / Unsplash

Modern DSLR cameras may cover the widest range of functions, possibilities and – of course – price points. Entry-level models can be purchased for around $ 300 or even less if you buy refurbished, while high-quality professional units are far above $ 2,000 (and more above that if you consider the different zoom lenses that are available, something that can easily be a very own subject is). Serious hobbyists and professionals have long preferred these cameras, which are equipped with an SLR (“DSLR” stands for “digital SLR” with one lens) that displays the image you are pointing directly in the optical viewfinder.

This mirror simply folds out of the way to reveal the image sensor when you shoot, giving you an accurate and instant photo of your subject without the delay experienced by mirrorless and point-and-shoot camera sensors. The digital single-lens reflex system also requires very little power, which means that your camera’s battery can take a long time to charge or change (which is a blessing if you carry it around all day).

DSLRs are not as dominant as they once were due to the growing popularity of mirrorless cameras, but this is still generally the first place where novice photographers have to search when looking for their first “real” camera – and with a great entry level options and ongoing camera deals, there has never been a better time to buy one now.

Mirrorless Camera Deals

Daven Mathies / Digital Trends

At first glance, mirrorless cameras look a lot like their DSLR counterparts, and they are used for almost the same purpose – that is, to take clear, highly detailed, professional-quality photos. What sets them apart is their imaging system (among other details). Simply put, mirrorless cameras lack the reflective mirror in DSLRs, hence their name, although they still have many of the same functions and functions, such as the ability to use interchangeable zoom lenses.

Mirrorless cameras are newer than digital single-lens reflex cameras and have grown enormously in popularity in recent years. Instead of using a reflex mirror that covers the image sensor until the picture is taken, the sensor of a mirrorless camera is always exposed to light (and thus “sees” your subject). This lack of an internal reflex device means that mirrorless camera housings are often more compact and because technology has matured and DSLR designs have been addressed, many serious hobbyists and professionals now prefer them.

Point and shoot camera offers

A point-and-shoot camera is probably what most people think when they hear a “digital camera.” These units are usually more compact and bag-friendly than larger digital single-lens reflex cameras and mirrorless cameras. They are ideal for times when your smartphone camera won’t cut it, but you don’t want to drag a thick DSLR (and that’s not even mentioning extras such as lens mounts that only contribute to your load), making them great for vacations, family gatherings and other occasions where you take a lot of photos, but photography itself is not your primary goal.

Point and shoot cameras are also usually cheaper than professional models (although the best with more advanced features can certainly be pricey), so they are a good option for people who want better photos but are not interested in pursuing photography as a serious hobby or career.

