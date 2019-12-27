Best Buy offers the best deals for the iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Loading...

Apple's iPad Pro is definitely the best iPad you can own, but it's not cheap. This 11- or 13-inch tablet has the power of a computer and is about the size of a magazine, making it perfect for creative professionals such as digital artists. Fortunately, we have found an irresistible deal for the 11-inch iPad Pro on Best Buy that can save you $ 200. If the $ 900 price tag is still a little too much for you, don't worry: below you'll find more incredible deals for the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air. Take a look and decide which suits you and your budget the best.

IPAD MINI – $ 330, was $ 530

The iPad Mini has an almost identical design to its predecessor. The bezels are still as thick as ever, which is amazing considering the rest of the world's gadgets, including the iPad Pro, have gone further from this outdated design trend. Nevertheless, the iPad Mini is still the best tablet you can get for its size. It offers fast performance, smooth software and a beautiful screen. It is also the most affordable option in Apple's tablet setup. You can currently buy the iPad Mini with 64 GB of memory on Best Buy for $ 330 instead of $ 530 – that's a whopping $ 200 in savings.

Despite the lack of a border-to-edge screen, the iPad Mini's Retina display with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 looks great, with sharp details and vivid colors, and it seems completely natural, thanks to the True Tone technology from Apple. The start button below also acts as a Touch ID lock and responds very quickly, even for those who have become accustomed to the convenience of Face ID. This tablet is powered by the same chip found in Apple's latest iPhones – the A12 Bionic processor – which is still one of the fastest mobile processors on the market. It will not perform as well as the latest A12X Bionic chip from the iPad Pro, but it is still impressively fast. If you are looking for some light editing work on Adobe Photoshop or Premiere Rush, you will not encounter any problems, although the small screen may be a problem.

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini lacks support for Smart Keyboard, which means that you have to buy a keyboard cover from a third party (or a detached Bluetooth keyboard) if you want to use it for writing. It now supports at least the first generation Apple Pencil, which at the time was only compatible with the iPad Pro (the second generation remains exclusively with the iPad Pro). This makes the iPad Mini great for drawing and noting.

With a small 7.9-inch screen and a product weight of just 0.66 pounds, the iPad Mini is ideal for people who travel a lot and do not want their hands to get tired of prolonged use. Get one today for $ 330 at Best Buy.

IPAD – $ 360, was $ 560

The latest Apple iPad is intuitive, powerful and can be used in any way you want – via touch, a keyboard or the Apple Pencil. We gave it a solid score of 9 out of 10 in our review of the product last year, with an emphasis on the Apple Pencil support. The 2017 model has a 9.7-inch Retina display with a screen resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 for a sharp and sharp image. The screen is not as stunning as the OLED screen of the iPad Pro, which offers fantastic deep blacks and vibrant colors, but it is still good. The iPad is encased in a sleek aluminum case that feels well built and sturdy. In general, it's not as nice as the iPad Pro, but it doesn't have to be. The issue is how well it performs.

It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, with a built-in M10 co-processor that enables multitasking and super-fast switching between multiple apps. You can play games with virtually no delay, and the graphic display is noticeably improved compared to the older A9 chip. The processor also offers access to the latest state-of-the-art apps, including augmented reality experiences.

Regarding the battery life, Apple claims that this tablet gives you up to 10 hours of continuous use in between charging. That means it can easily last a day, especially if you only use it at intervals. However, this iPad does not support wireless and fast charging, but that does not necessarily have to be a dealbreaker.

Another important feature of this iPad is its compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil. You can use the accessory (available separately) to draw, take notes, and use a variety of apps with Pencil. We are happy that the experience with using the Apple Pencil on the iPad is just as good as with the iPad Pro.

Best Buy offers the iPad with 128 GB of memory for a whopping $ 200 discount. Pay only $ 360 instead of $ 560 for one. This is an offer that you don't want to miss.

IPAD AIR – $ 430, was $ 630

The iPad Air is in the middle of the iPad line, the ultimate compromise between the entry-level iPad and the more powerful but more expensive iPad Pro. Despite being a few hundred dollars cheaper than the iPad Pro, the iPad Air still has a number of high-end features that might convince you to get it, including Smart Keyboard and the first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

The design of the iPad Air is safe and uninspiring compared to the stunningly modern iPad Pro. The edges around the 10.5-inch screen remain uncomfortably large, although you will be happy to know that the headphone jack remains intact (unlike the iPad Pro). Face ID has become the norm with recent iOS devices, but the iPad Air still uses Touch ID. It's not exactly a bad thing, plus you don't have to lift this tablet to unlock it.

One of the best things about the iPad Air is the 10.5-inch LCD screen. It has a pixel resolution of 2,224 x 1,668 and a wider color gamut support, with sharp details and more colors for a richer viewing experience. The screen also supports True Tone Display, which results in a more natural looking image. In addition, Apple has added stereo speakers to this tablet that are surprisingly loud and well-balanced.

Just like the iPad Mini, iPhone XS and iPhone XR, the iPad Air is powered by the A12 Bionic chip. Running through numerous apps and multitasking proved quick and seamless, and small details such as the Split View and the Dock make the tablet experience even more convenient.

Do you want to expand the capabilities of the iPad Air to cover more work much faster and more efficiently? You will be happy to know that this tablet works with the Smart Keyboard and the first-generation Apple Pencil (both available separately). With this you can switch off some light typing tasks or become creative with scribbling and sketching. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours you can work with it for a full working day with average use.

The Apple iPad Air is a fantastic alternative to the iPad Pro if you don't have a budget for it, thanks to the smart keyboard and the first generation of Apple Pencil compatibility. Get one with 64 GB of internal memory for as much as $ 200 less on Best Buy. Instead of the usual hefty price of $ 630, take it home for $ 430.

IPAD PRO – $ 900, was $ 1,100

If you are looking for something powerful to replace your laptop, check out the 11-inch iPad Pro with 256 GB, now with $ 200 less on Best Buy. Normally you sell for $ 1,100, then you can take home our choice for the best tablet of 2019 for $ 900.

In appearance, the iPad Pro keeps pace with the current design trend that can be seen in most electronic devices, the edges of the iPad Pro are slim and symmetrical. Although it feels huge in size, it is light enough to use with one hand (well, almost). Just like the iPhone X, the start button is now missing. The screen is unlocked via Face ID and you must navigate through the interface with swipes and gestures. In portrait orientation you will find the on / off button and the volume button on the right. Unfortunately, this one, just like the latest iPhone, has no audio connection.

The 11-inch Retina LED display of the iPad Pro has a resolution of 2,388 x 1,668 pixels and is simply breathtaking. Images look super sharp, colors are vibrant and it becomes bright enough even outside. The blacks, however, are not as deep as the OLED screen on the iPhone XS, but overall it is still stunningly beautiful. It supports HDR content and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so watching videos & working on this tablet is an absolute blast. The battery life is one of its strengths. With a single charge, the iPad Pro easily lasts all day under normal use.

The iPad Pro is a workhorse of a portable device. It is powered by the A12X's powerful B12 processor. Graphically playing demanding iPad Pro games was fast and fluid and Apple even claims that the chip can handle graphic input better than the Xbox One. Multi-tasking was also not a problem, because the iPad Pro can easily handle heavy programs such as Photoshop. Although you may still want a desktop or laptop to run other programs, the iPad Pro is the best for professionals compared to the iPad Mini, iPad, and iPad Air.

Probably the biggest attraction of the iPad Pro is the exclusive compatibility with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The other iPads on this list only support the 1st generation Apple Pencil, which you must connect to the lighting port to charge and which always threatens to break in two. The Apple Pencil 2, on the other hand, can be charged wirelessly and magnetically on the frame of the iPad Pro.

Looking for more? Go to our composite deals page for even more great discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches and other Apple products.

