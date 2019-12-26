Best Buy Drops Killer Deals for the Apple Watches Series 3, 4 and 5

Loading...

The Apple Watch Series 5 beat the Series 4 in the top spot of our best smartwatch that you can buy. It is the most advanced Apple Watch the company has made to date, with the largest screen and full of most functions and sensors. That does not mean that the Series 4 is already outdated. Far from it, actually. After all, it has earned a rare perfect 5-star rating from us. Even the Series 3 is not far behind, ideal for those who want to own an Apple Watch without having to pay a premium price. We searched Best Buy and collected the best deals for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and Series 5 for you.

APPLE VIEW SERIES 3 – $ 199

By synchronizing the Apple Watch Series 3 with your iPhone via Bluetooth, you receive real-time notifications and control over music playback. You can receive notification of calls, text messages and alerts via social media, even if your phone is stored in your bag. However, this smartwatch has no built-in eSim, so you cannot make calls on your wrist. For that you have to spend a few extra money and get the mobile version instead.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a very reliable fitness tracker. It features a range of health-oriented sensors, including a heart rate monitor, accelerometer and gyroscope. With this watch you can follow all kinds of activities, such as walking, running, swimming and cycling. If you have sat too long, this watch will remind you to get up and take a short walk. It also helps you relieve accumulated stress through the Breathe mindfulness function. All health statistics and statistics are collected in the activity app.

This smartwatch comes with a strap, called a "Sports Loop". It has a simple hook-and-eye system that fits on all wrist sizes. The strap is replaceable if you want to get other styles, colors or materials. The dial is also fully customizable, with a variety of designs that suit your personality.

The most affordable (and least anticipated) Apple Watch on this list, the Series 3 is currently on sale at Best Buy for just $ 199.

APPLE VIEW SERIES 4 – $ 349

As we mentioned earlier, the Apple Watch Series 4 deserved a rare perfect 5-star rating from us. It features the latest health monitoring technology, including a second-generation ECG (electrocardiogram) heart sensor that sends notifications for low heart rate, high heart rate, and irregular rhythm. It also has automatic training detection – when you start walking faster or climb a set of stairs, you will be asked if you are getting ready to train. There are numerous training programs to choose from, ranging from yoga to walking and much more, and all your fitness data is stored in the health app of your iPhone. Just like the Series 3, this watch is obsessed with keeping you active.

The watch is super fast and extremely easy to use, thanks to the fourth generation S4 processor. Starting apps, checking notifications and scrolling through the menu are a piece of cake and the screen is clear and detailed. There is a Walkie Talkie mode that allows you to chat in real time with fellow owners of Apple Watch. With the watch you also have access to Siri by simply raising your wrist and speaking.

Transferring music from your iPhone to the watch is wireless and can only be done while charging. Via Bluetooth you can listen to music wirelessly on Apple Music. The watch can also be set to display a range of information, including stock prices, scores of your favorite sports teams, and entry details for upcoming flights. The battery lasts more than 18 hours after one charge, enough to get through the day.

Although it is no longer the newest or the best Apple Watch you can buy, the Series 4 is still a formidable digital timepiece that you would still want to consider. In fact, the Series 5 only managed to achieve the coveted top position thanks to a few minor adjustments such as the always-on display, a marginally faster processor and an internal compass. You can currently purchase the Series 4 at Best Buy for the retail price of $ 349.

APPLE WATCH SERIES 5

Visually, there is nothing to distinguish the Apple Watch Series 5 from the Series 3 or 4. It still has the same square design and the same digital crown control system. The case is made of 100% recycled aluminum (perfect for environmentally conscious), but it is also available in titanium, stainless steel and ceramics if you want to spend money, with a case size of 44 mm or 40 mm. Curvy and ergonomic, it is small and light enough to give you the feeling that you are not wearing it and it does not touch your cuff.

The biggest difference between the Series 5 and the previous iterations of Apple Watch is the always available display. It will always display the time and you no longer need to raise your wrist to activate the screen. Training statistics are also immediately shown as soon as you start training. For example, perform a few push-ups and the watch automatically displays the corresponding statistics. There are many dials to choose from, with designs that range from elegant to quirky. And if you think the display that is always on will seriously damage the battery life, don't worry. It is possible to get a full day and half of the next day out of a single charge. Charging takes approximately one hour.

The Series 5 also has an internal compass, an even more powerful S5 processor and a much larger storage capacity. The interface is fun and easy to use. Using the digital crown to zoom in and out on the app screen is great, and the haptic feedback provides an impressive tactile experience. All your basic fitness tracking needs are met, plus a few more. It provides steps, calories, hour movements, relaxation, VO2 Max data, hours spent and training for everything, including swimming and cycling, and more unusual activities such as yoga and elliptical training.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is currently for sale at Best Buy. Download the 40 mm version for $ 384, which is $ 15 off the regular retail price of $ 399. Or if you want the larger 44 mm model, you can buy it for $ 414, which is also $ 15 less than the usual retail price of $ 429.

