Best bets, January 23-29: Pauly D is coming to O-Town

DJ

The original Jersey Shore Paul D. DelVecchio Jr., better known as Pauly D, finally comes to town this Friday, many months after canceling a performance at Bluesfest last summer. This time he will lead a dance party at Algonquin Commons Theater, and he has recruited another DJ friend, Teddy Rose, to open at 8 p.m. show. Tickets range from $ 30 for Algonquin students to $ 50 for the general public, available at eventbrite.ca.

Franco rock

Franco-Ontarien party band Hey, Wow bring their footstep, accordion-driven show to the Black Sheep Inn of Wakefield to raise money for Project Chance Africa, a registered Canadian charity founded more than ten years ago by Suak Cross, resident of Wakefield. The current purpose of fundraising is to build the first well in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, one of the most densely populated areas in the world. In addition to the main concert, which contains an opening set of jazzy pop from the Wakefield duo Clear, there is also a silent auction. Tickets are $ 30 in advance, available at theblacksheepinn.com.

Soul

Singer-songwriter Mikhail Laxton, who describes himself as a “little Aboriginal guy from the bush in Australia”, has felt helpless as he saw the forest fires devastate his homeland. He has been living in the Ottawa area for a few years with his Canadian wife and young son and is starting to get attention for his soulful balladry. To help the campaign at home, he turned the Saturday show at the Kanata draft room of the Calabogie Brewery into a fundraising, with $ 1 from the sale of each beer and part of the proceeds going to Wires, the largest organization for rescue of wild animals in Australia. The concert starts at 7:30 PM on 105 Schneider Rd., Unit 130. Tickets are $ 15 in advance, available at eventbrite.ca, or $ 20 at the door.

Choir

Ottawa’s Atlantic Voices Choir celebrates the music of Atlantic-Canadian women, from popular artists such as Rita MacNeil, Anne Murray and Sarah McLachlan to those who specialize in traditional folk music, such as the well-known Nova Scotia folklorist Helen Creighton. The concert takes place at 3 p.m. January 26 at Centretown United Church, 507 Bank St., but the fun begins at 2.10 p.m. with a pre-show band performance from Fumblin ‘Fingers, and continues after the show with a silent auction and refreshments. Tickets are $ 25 at the door, or $ 20 in advance, available until January 24 at The Leading Note, 370 Elgin St., or go to atlanticvoices.ca.

Jazz

You’ll hear it double when you go to GigSpace (953 Gladstone Ave.) on Friday night, when the cozy 46-seat listening room is filled with the pleasant play of trombonists Mark Ferguson and Peter Turner from Ottawa. The two infallibly melodic players are accompanied by GigSpace’s solid house guitarist Tim Bedner. Tickets: $ 25 at gigspace.ca or by calling 613-729-0693.

Classic

Young strings will be proud of Ottawa in the coming week. On January 29, at 20:00, Ottawa, Berlin-based Bryan Cheng, who is barely in his twenties, plays Elgar’s sublime elegiac cello concerto with the NAC Orchestra. in Southam Hall. Dvořáks Symphony No. 6 in D major is also played. Tickets from $ 31 are available at nac-cna.ca or the NAC box office. This Saturday the Young String Performers’ Foundation will present ‘up and comers’ at 19:30. concert at First Unitarian Congregation (30 Cleary Ave.). Works by Bruch, de Bériot, Hindemith, Mahler and others will be on the program. Tickets are $ 14 ($ 5 for students) at eventbrite.ca. More info: yspf.ca.

ALSO IN ARTS

Art leaders are looking for a formal role in cultural diplomacy

The changing face of art: how Canada’s art institutions remain relevant in the digital age

Class 11 students in Ottawa dump Shakespeare for the native authors of Canada