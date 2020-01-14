Best bets, January 16-22: Theater from the north, and a Bob Marley party

Theater

Inuk theater artist Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and actor-writer Evalyn Parry, based in Toronto, met for the first time during an Arctic expedition from Iqaluit to Greenland and decided to work together. They imagined a performance that was partly concert and partly conversation and created Kiinalik: these sharp tools as a way to discover the colonialism and climate change they saw in the north. The Dora-winning multimedia production, which combines folk music, drama, performing arts and video projects, ends up at the Great Canadian Theater Company, 1233 Wellington St. W., January 22-February. 9. For tickets and times, go to gctc.ca.

Food

Indian restaurant NH44, deeply concerned about the Australian bushfire crisis, donates all proceeds from dinner time to the New South Wales nationwide fire brigade on Thursday, January 16. Tucked away in the business park on 2450 Lancaster Rd., Near the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the restaurant serves creatively made, highly flavored dishes and street food from different regions of India, including Hyderabadi chicken dum biryani, that of the top dishes from the citizen of the last decade. Reserve online at nh44ottawa.com or call 613-265 6444. For more information, e-mail nh44ottawa@gmail.com.

World Music

If you’re not lucky enough to go south this winter, leave it to Cuban-Canadian musician Alex Cuba to warm you up. The B.C. -based artist specializes in tropical acoustic soul with a jazzy touch, as evidenced by his seventh and newest studio album, Sublime, which also includes duets with Latin singers and songwriters, from rising star Silvana Estrada to Cuban legend Omara Portuondo. Cuba plays the Babs Asper Theater of the National Arts Center at 7.30 pm. on Friday, January 17 as part of the NAC Presents season. Tickets start at $ 45, including fees and taxes, available at the NAC box office, nac-cna.ca and ticketmaster.ca.

Dance

Louise Lecavalier, the fearless hero of contemporary dance in Canada, examines the concept of anti-hero in a recent piece entitled Battleground (Mille Batailles). With partner-in-dance Robert Abubo, the two characters forge a connection that is not only physical, but also intellectual, on a percussive score by Antoine Berthiaume. Don’t miss the now 61-year-old former face of La La La Human Steps when she returns to the NAC this week for shows on January 15 and 16. Tickets and times, ticketmaster.ca.

Reggae

Bob Marley would have turned 75 next month, and the Wakefield-based reggae outfit, The Rotators, have an early celebration. The extensive line-up of the band led by Joshua Olszynko, which includes some of Ottawa’s most versatile players, plays the annual Marley birthday bash in their local watering hole, Kaffe 1870, at 8:00 PM. Saturday, with a parade of guest vocalists, including Greg Stone, Iyono Ede and Ras Lee, just to name a few. A coverage surcharge applies.

Classic

On Saturday at 7:30 PM, Southminster United Church (15 Aylmer St.) presents the duo of pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin and violinist Andrew Wan, whose skillful hands perform the Beethoven Violin Sonatas on 23, 96 and 47. Montrealer Richard-Hamelin a silver medalist and laureate of the Krystian Zimerman prize at the 2015 Chopin Piano Competition 2015 in Warsaw, and Wan is concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. Tickets cost $ 25 ($ 15 for students and $ 35 for preferred seats in the first five rows). Tickets are also reduced by $ 5 if they are purchased online at eventbrite.ca.

Jazz

For the first of his monthly jazz evenings in 2020, Anabia Cupcakes goes to Barrhaven in the direction of Dixieland, with the veteran and accomplished clarinettist from the Ottawa area Dave Renaud. Tubaist and Barrhaven resident Keith Hartshorn-Walton provide the low end. The music runs from 8:30 AM to 10:00 PM. and although there is no coverage, donations are accepted. The next concert in the series is February 14, when the free-jazz band Mélanie E. will mark Valentine’s Day.

