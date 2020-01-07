Best bets, 9-15 January: a virtuoso Ottawa cellist and an indie film wowing critics

Loading...

Circus

Unikkaaqtuat is a multimedia, cross-cultural hybrid of circus arts, theater, music and digital projections inspired by Inuit origins myths. A collaboration between Montreal’s The 7 Fingers, Igloolik’s Artcirq and Taqqut Productions from Iqaluit. The show for all ages has been developed with support from the Creation Fund of the NAC and is presented by the NAC Theater Department. Don’t miss the world premiere of January 9-12 at the Babs Asper Theater. Tickets and times, nac-cna.ca.

Post rock

Raphael Weinroth-Browne, the virtuoso cellist and composer of Ottawa known for his work with the eclectic groups The Visit, Musk Ox and Kamancello – as well as recording and touring with the Norwegian progressive metal band Leprous – unveils his debut solo album on Saturday at the NACs fourth phase. Produced by Ottawa’s Dean Watson, Worlds Within combines elements of contemporary classical music, post-rock and electronics, although each of its vast range of sounds is created by the cello. The concert starts at 8:30 PM Tickets are $ 20, plus surcharges, available at nac-cna.ca and ticketmaster.ca.

Theater

The English Theater season of the NAC continues with Take d Milk, Nah?, A one-man piece written and performed by Jivesh Parasram, an Indo-Caribbean Hindu Canadian who grew up in the small town of Nova Scotia. The idea for the piece began with a story about the birth of a cow, but it turned into an 85-minute cultural investigation, in which personal stories, stand-up comedy and the rituals of Hindu mythology were combined with a soundtrack ranging from South African jazz and Hindi tune into Bob Marley and REM Previews take place from January 14-15, with the opening night on January 16. It runs until January 25 in the Azrieli Studio of the NAC. Tickets and times, nac-cna.ca.

World Music

The Mercury Lounge welcomes the award-winning Canadian world music group Minor Empire on Saturday, playing a number of shows in Ontario and Quebec in preparation for a presentation at the Folk Alliance International conference later this month in New Orleans. The sound of the group is based on Turkish musical traditions, emphasized by the enchanting voice of Ozgu Ozman, who sings in Turkish, and is accompanied by the electro-funk soundscapes of composer / guitarist Ozan Boz. Tickets are $ 25 in advance, available at eventbrite.ca, or $ 30 at the door. Show time is 9 pm; doors open at 8 p.m.

Movie

Meow Wolf: Origin Story tells the story and unexpected success of Meow Wolf, an eclectic art collective born in Santa Fe. Started by a group of artistic misfits revolting against the snobbish gallery scene of Santa Fe, the collective gained international attention when Games of Thrones maker George RR Martin, who lives in Santa Fe, helped them purchase a former bowling alley where they could create their magic. A colorful, fast-paced film full of freaky people and wild parties, it has amazed critics at film festivals in the US. A free screening will take place at 7 p.m. January 14 in Algonquin Commons Theater, with networking sessions before and after the movie. Register at eventbrite.ca.

Food

Ryan Hotchkiss, the first chef of the National Arts Center in 2020, will give culinary lectures and demos for free at the end of Thursday afternoon at Peter A. Herrndorf Place in the NAC. Hotchkiss, the chief owner of Bundök in Edmonton, will show off his view of modern Canadian cuisine based on Western ingredients and techniques. The discussions will take place at 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. and NAC chief Kenton Leier will also be involved. About the next two months, the NAC restaurant, 1 Elgin, will serve dishes by Hotchkiss during its residency, including sea bream crudo with Thai basil, apples, chili, citrus and olive oil, Parisienne gnocchi with roasted mushrooms and grilled striploin with black herb butter.

