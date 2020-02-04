Best bets, 6 to 12 February: Dreamy alt-pop by Jasmine Trails, and a tropical party at Kichesippi Beer

Pop

Jasmine Trails is the new stage name for Allie O’Manique, the singer-songwriter from the Manotick area who is known as Trails in her teenage years. Now only 20, her dreamy alt-pop style has evolved into something more polished and daring, though still melancholic, as you can hear on her new EP. The new sound will be roasted on Saturday at a release party at Club SAW, with support from Isaac Vallentin and the art-rockers mal / aimé from Montreal. Tickets are $ 13 in advance, plus surcharges, available from Vertigo Records and eventbrite.ca. The show is open to fans aged 16 and over, although you must be 19 to consume alcohol. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Beer

Ottawa’s Kichesippi beer is launching a new beer with a tropical theme on Thursday. The brew is a hearty, dubbed Three Little Birds to Bob Marley’s song, and the party in their Bells Corners tap room has an island theme, with Jamaican pastries, acorn popcorn and 6:00 pm. screening of the film, Marley, all to celebrate the birthday of February 6 of the reggae legend and birthplace of brewery owner Paul Meek. The party takes place in the taproom, 2265 Robertson Rd.

Theater

Ottawa theater veteran Pierre Brault returns his award-winning one-man show, 5 O’Clock Bells, about the fascinating life and unsolved murder of Canadian jazz legend Lenny Breau. The guitarist was an influential force whose impact spanned genres and generations, with a technique that revolutionized the approach to guitar. Named after one of his albums, 5 O’Clock Bells navigates Breau’s genius, but also investigates the innocence that made him vulnerable. It runs February 10-22 at the Gladstone Theater, 910 Gladstone Ave. Tickets are $ 40, with discounts for seniors, students and the unpaid, available at thegladstone.ca.

Movie

Watch a free screening of the movie Hero about the life and times of Ulric Cross, a Trinidad resident who became a decorated military pilot in the RAF and a key figure in the independence movement in Africa and the Caribbean. The Black History Month position is presented by Carleton University and is followed by Michelle Moyd of Indiana University on labor migrations to and from Africa. The film starts at 4:30 PM. February 12 at Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Center, 355 Cooper St. Register at eventbrite.ca. (See the trailer at vimeo.com/245968185.)

Dance

The characteristic dance of the Argentinian cowboy is the malambo, and no one does it better than Che Malambo. The fully masculine company from Argentina combines power, agility and speed in performing the precise footwork, the pounding action accompanied by drumming, singing and whirling lassos. Don’t miss their first performance at the Southam Hall of the National Arts Center, a one-night show at 8:00 PM. Saturday. Tickets start at $ 31, available at nac-cna.ca and ticketmaster.ca.

Jazz

Over the years, when trumpeter and composer Joe Sullivan came from Montreal to Ottawa, he usually brought his swinging big band with him. But on Friday, Sullivan plays in a quartet at Record Runner Rehearsal Studios (159 Colonnade Rd., Unit 6), a super-intimate listening room of around 30 seats. Support for Sullivan will be three of Ottawa’s jazz festival – trombonist Mark Ferguson, guitarist Roddy Ellias and bassist Chris Pond. The music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $ 25 at recordrunner.ca.

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, one of the leading groups in spiritual jazz, appears in Ottawa on February 12 as part of their 47th annual tour to celebrate Black History Month. Led by vocalist and composer Kahil El’Zabar, the band is still preparing mind-expanding, improvising soulful jazz, which you can see during a free, hour-long show at Peter A. Herrndorf Place in the NAC. The music starts at 5:30 pm

Classic

Two of the most promising music students at the University of Ottawa will perform on Tuesday night in the fourth stage of the National Arts Center. Pianist Demetry Ian Prezelj will perform the French Suite No. 1 by Bach, various Debussy Preludes and Chopin’s Ballade No.4, Op. 52. Mezzo-soprano Tessa Fackelmann will sing works by Mozart, Debussy, Offenbach and Gluck. Admission to the concert, which starts at 7.30 p.m., is free, although voluntary contributions are greatly appreciated.