Best bets, 13 to 19 February: Sandy Sharkey’s photos and cellist Rachel Mercer

Classic

Concert pianist Stewart Goodyear from Toronto, who is also an accomplished composer, has been friends with cellist Rachel Mercer since the two students were teenage music. Now she is the most important cellist with the National Arts Center Orchestra, and he has written a concert especially for her. Don’t miss her premiere of the piece, accompanied by the orchestra led by Alexander Shelley, as part of a Valentine’s Day program that also includes Baraga’s Adagio for strings, the Rodeo by Aaron Copland and Porgy and Bess by Gershwin. It is a Casual Friday concert, which means drinks and tapas for the show (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and a party thereafter (from 8:30 p.m.). For tickets, go to nac-cna.ca.

photography

After a long career in radio, Ottawa horse lover Sandy Sharkey became more serious about photography and eventually developed a specialty as a wild horse photographer. She has traveled extensively to document the fate of horses in the wild and to produce beautiful images along the way. You can see them in her exhibition Find Wild Horses, Find Yourself, this month on display at the LaLande + Doyle gallery in the lower lobby of the Shenkman Arts Center in Orleans. It is open from 8.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Meet Sharkey on a 13:00 vernissage Sunday

Comedy

Armed with one guitar, American performer Chase Padgett combines music, comedy and acting to portray six different guitar playing characters, from a 19-year-old rock wonder to an 87-year-old blues man. Through songs and stories from each character, the show illustrates the unifying power of music. Padgett visits Meridian Theater in Centerpointe at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $ 29.50, available at the box office and at meridiancentrepointe.com.

Family

The Big Bang children’s festival returns to the National Arts Center for Family Day weekend, bringing with it one of Canada’s most talented ukulele players, James Hill. In addition to playing, teaching and composing complex pieces on the instrument, he also enjoys it a lot and takes young people on a show that combines original songs, cover tunes and impressive demonstrations of his lightning-fast power. Hill gives three shows in the fourth phase of the NAC on February 16 and 17. For tickets and times, go to nac-cna.ca.

Funk

When Eru-Era talks about hosting a “stanky” Valentine’s Day bash, this has nothing to do with smell. Instead, they refer to the full frontal impact of funk played by an elaborate band with a lush bottom. The Ottawa group will be accompanied by some special guests to celebrate the day of love, or, as they say, you are in love, out of love, love to give or no time for love. It goes down to the Rainbow Bistro, 76 Murray St., starting around 9:30 PM. Friday. Tickets are $ 15, available in advance at ticketweb.ca.

Jazz

Montreal jazz singer Sonia Johnson gets a jump on Valentine’s Day when she stops at Café Mulligan (149 rue Principale) in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau. Expect Johnson, who won a Juno for vocal jazz album of the year in 2012, to draw on material from her latest album, Chrysalis, which is also her first release in English. The music starts at 7:30 PM and tickets are $ 25 at lepointdevente.com or at Café Mulligan. For more information, call André Massicotte at 819-328-8822 or Louise Rousseau at 613-612-4614.

