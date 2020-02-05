Best beer fridges for 2020

You need a better place to keep your drinks, and your regular fridge won’t work anymore. A standalone beer fridge offers customized temperature solutions and a place where you can have your favorite beer at hand.

Beer refrigerators allow better temperature control of your drinks. You may not always want the same standard temperature for different types of beer and beverages. With the right fridge, you can expand your storage options and preserve some of your more sensitive beers.

Our selection for the best beer refrigerators offers you exactly the refrigerator you have always dreamed of. For example, the NewAir offers great multi-purpose storage for beer, while the EdgeStar allows storage of smaller kegs and can later be converted into a normal refrigerator. Whether you need something that locks up or something with a lot of storage space, this list has the right option for you.

NewAir beverage cooler and refrigerator – Best Overall

The NewAir offers you the option of cooling your drinks to 34 degrees and offers space for 126 cans. It has room for wine, beer and even soda with a clear window on the door to ensure visibility.

It has five different chrome frames that you can take out to customize your inner storage. The metal construction ensures constant temperature and longevity in the long term. It does not have a digital temperature display, but offers a low-noise output (60 Hz and 35 dB).

It uses only 110 volts and offers a free-standing design with a depth of 18.4 inches, a width of 18.9 inches and a height of 33.13 inches. The temperature range is between 34 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit and fits most decors with a simple rust and black design.

Phiestina PH-CBR100 106 Can Compressor Beverage Cooler – Best Display

The Phiestina offers an advanced air compressor cooling system with air circulation for higher efficiency. It offers space for up to 106 cans with six removable wire shelves for individual storage. The LED indicators show you on and off, while the stainless steel design looks great with any decor.

It uses touch controls to choose a temperature in the range of 38 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. It uses 110 volts and 60 Hz. The air compressor ensures a uniformly cool environment to ensure even temperatures and more efficient operation.

The slim design goes well with dimensions of 15.55 inches by 22.83 inches by 33.07 inches and an LED temperature display always ensures the exact temperature display. Transparent glass doors give you a complete overview of what you have in you.

EdgeStar KC3000 full-size kegerator with digital display – Best For Kegs

If you cool a barrel instead of individual cans, the EdgeStar offers better performance. It offers deep cooling with a mode and a range of 32 to 50 degrees with a digital display. Components and roller tracks are included to protect your floors.

It is a free-standing beer refrigerator with space for barrels with half a barrel, a narrow quarter, a granular barrel and a sixth barrel, which offers you numerous options for the type of barrels and the amount of storage. It also comes with two wire shelves if you need to convert it to a refrigerator in the future.

In deep chill mode, you get everything you need to set up to take beer out of the kegs and then convert it to other drinks when the kegs are empty. It’s a great option with flexibility and the ability to fit into smaller rooms measuring 33.5 inches by 23.6 inches by 23.4 inches.

Whynter BR-130SB Beverage Refrigerator – Best Lockable Refrigerator

The Whynter has a locking mechanism with a clear window. It offers a temperature range of 30 to 60 degrees and a free-standing design. The powerful compressor promotes the circulation of cold air and ensures that the temperatures remain constant.

The slim design with black and brushed stainless steel details fits in most decors. It stores 120 standard cans with mechanical temperature control. The shelves are fixed, but offer plenty of space for organizing your collection.

It measures 18.5 inches by 17 inches by 33 inches, and you can flip the door over for easier placement and setup. The locking mechanism is secure and prevents unwanted visitors from serving themselves. The LED interior lighting is soft, but helps to present your offers.

RCA mini fridge – budget pick

If you don’t have the budget for a full beer fridge, the RCA mini fridge can save you a pinch of money. It has a standard mini fridge setup with different areas for storing cans and bottles. You can set the temperature of the refrigerator separately from the small freezer compartment. The total capacity is 3.2 cubic feet.

The two inner racks are adjustable to give you more space and the door is reversible for better positioning. It has a flush design with a recessed handle. It measures 20 inches by 18 inches by 32 inches. It is compressor-cooled for efficient temperature control and fits in most small rooms.

It comes in a variety of colors and weighs only 45 pounds, far less than standard beer fridges. It’s easy to use and a great way to keep your drinks for a lower investment than some standard beer fridges.

Built-in beverage cooler EdgeStar 80 Can – Best Splurge

The EdgeStar contains fewer cans than some of the other options in the list, but offers some interesting features in the higher price range. It has a reversible tempered glass door with a black dotted color and LED lights. The digital temperature displays provide accuracy at a glance, while the slim dimensions suit smaller spaces.

The automatic defrost function simplifies maintenance, while the fan-controlled ventilation on the front enables use in an installation or free-standing. A compressor-based system ensures uniform cooling and an adaptable soft-touch cooling system for complete control.

The security lock provides security from unwanted visitors, and the smaller dimensions with a reversible door allow you to place the refrigerator in many different places. Up to 80 cans can be stored, and the black-rust-free design offers an attractive design for most decor systems.

What is the best temperature for beer?

You don’t have to cool all beers, but if you want them to last longer, colder temperatures are an option. While the recommendations vary, a beer fridge with a temperature between 30 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit helps the beer keep longer and keep the taste fresh.

Beverage refrigerators give you better control over these lower temperatures and ensure even temperatures through air compressors and fan-controlled circulation. This is a good option if you tend to have large amounts of beer on hand.

How do I store beer correctly?

There are a few different things to think about when storing beer.

Avoid natural light – natural light can cause beer to react through a reaction between natural light and the compounds in beers. The result is a horrible-tasting beer with a repellent smell.

Temperature is important – as we said in the previous question, the right temperature of your beer is a key component. Beer can withstand minor temperature changes, but make sure you don’t expose it to high temperatures for long periods of time.

Pay attention to the expiry date – beers have different expiry dates so that you know the limits of your storage options.

What is the difference between a refrigerator and a beverage cooler?

Beverage coolers and beer refrigerators offer a customized storage solution for your beverages. While a refrigerator has different cooling zones for different purposes, you can use a beverage cooler to store a large number of beverages at a constant temperature.

Beer refrigerators also offer other features, such as temperature readings for accurate readings and locking doors to keep unwanted visitors away. If you want to keep your beer cool and keep temperatures constant throughout the storage area, it may be a good idea to invest specifically in a beer fridge.

How much electricity does a beer fridge use?

Many beer refrigerators are highly efficient. Some of our beer refrigerators have a low performance and offer the possibility to store your drinks without significantly increasing the electricity load. If you’re worried about the strain on your electricity needs, you can look up the energy needs for beer fridges to estimate how much it will add to your annual electricity bill.

Do I need a beer fridge?

The beer fridge can be a good idea if you tend to drink a lot of beer at once. This will keep storage in your fridge, while temperatures stay constant and there is room for other things in your fridge compartments.

You may also want a separate beer fridge if you want to protect the contents. Some beer fridges have lockable doors that let you control who has access to the contents of the fridge and help you make better use of your storage options.

They are not very difficult to operate and many offer ready-to-use operation with simple settings and simple temperature controls. You can also invest in a beer fridge if you need to know the temperature specifications quickly. With digital displays, you can keep an eye on the temperature with minimal effort.

How long does the beer stay in the fridge?

Different beers have different expiration dates. A lot will depend on the type of beer. Canned beer can be kept for up to two years if it is cooled properly. This is a good incentive to keep the beer at the right temperature.

Bottle beer also stays in the fridge for up to two years, while both types of beer can only be kept for about nine months without refrigeration. Homemade beer can be kept for up to two years, but a lot depends on the type and your method of preparation and filling.

How can you tell if a beer stinks?

Skunk is pretty easy to spot. It smells and tastes very much of skunk spray and you will often notice the signs before you open the beer. For example, if you left your beer in the trunk for a few days in the summer, you may not even have to open the beer to know that it has gone bad.

If you leave a beer in a glass bottle or a growler in direct sunlight, the light can cause adverse reactions regardless of the temperature. Light and temperature can both contribute to the degradation of your beer, so your storage solution is really important.

How long does it take for the beer to be cold in the fridge?

It can take some time for the beer to go from room temperature to complete cold, especially if you want to set it at the bottom of the temperature range. It can take about nine hours for a beer to be sufficiently cold. So plan cold beers in advance.

Some refrigerators have turbo-charged options for a temporary freeze option. This can help get you started on cooling your drinks, but realistically, if you don’t have special tools, it won’t cool your beers fast enough.

How did Digital Trends choose these beer fridges?

The refrigerators on our list offer you a reliable way to ensure that your beer stays at a constant temperature. Our top pick is a great all-round option with many adjustable shelves and dimensions that can be easily positioned correctly.

Other options in the list include lockable doors to protect content, or digital temperature displays with soft-touch controls that allow you to easily access all of your options. The refrigerators have a uniform design to ensure smooth operation and offer you enough space to store your drinks.

We also looked at highly rated beer fridges. Each is a good choice made by people in all possible real world cases. People enjoyed their designs, functions and skills. One of the most important things is how people interact with the products themselves, and these products pass the test.

