Best antivirus software for Windows 10

Of all the products tested, Webroot received the most positive feedback – over 1,000 customers gave it five stars on Amazon. Webroot offers a wide range of functions, from malware detection to computer optimization.

Take advantage of the software by blocking and detecting viruses, malware and ransomware, as well as phishing and identity theft. You will also be warned of dangerous links or websites before clicking on them. As with some of the other products listed, you will also receive automatic updates for the latest software.

The best thing is that you don’t have to use this product just for Windows 10. Webroot also works on mobile devices and tablets with up to five devices. And unlike some similar products, you also get a cloud storage backup in the entire package.

Although a handful of customers have complained about poor support, the majority of those who are satisfied with the product say that it works well. As Amazon reviewer Madison put it:

“It works seamlessly in the background. Not intrusive. The absolute best virus protection customer service I have ever experienced. This was a renewal, so the CD brought me online to renew it. Very quick and easy. The program contains permanent deletion, which is a nice feature and is also compatible with other installed antivirus programs. Unlike some antivirus programs that run in the cloud, this program allows you to scan your files or your computer without connecting to the Internet, even though the antivirus program is running in the cloud. ”

Another Amazon reviewer, DPOB, writes:

“Good program with very, very little computing effort. Due to the small space requirement, it is ideal for older computers in the medium to low price range. Due to its cloud-based architecture, it is always up to date and updated. After the first scan, most scans take a minute or two and run completely in the background. A real relief after using the security suites of the competitors! ”