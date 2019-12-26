Best Amazon Alexa year-end offers on Echo and Ring Smart Home devices

Loading...

The end prices of the smart home device at the end of Amazon may not be as low as during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but you can still save on a good selection of smart home products, especially the most popular items with Alexa-compatible Echo and Ring devices.

At the end of 2019 there is still time to complete tasks and to check off some of the goals that you have set for the year. If smart home setups were part of your 2019, there is plenty of time to equip your home with smart devices to protect your family and property, increase your home entertainment capacity, and make life a little easier.

We check smart home devices, prices and especially the best deals for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible device deals. Amazon is particularly aggressive with deals for its Alexa-compatible Echo and Ring-smart home devices, but you'll also find great bargains on third-party smart home devices that are Alexa-compatible or have built-in Alexa technology.

To find Alexa-compatible products, search for words, "Works with Alexa" in product listings. If you are an Amazon Prime member and already own one or more Alexa smart speakers or displays, many Amazon product pages & # 39; s of Alexa-compatible devices will show your devices with which it will work. If a compatible device requires another component, such as a hub or an Amazon Alexa smart speaker or display to connect to Alexa or to work, product listings often also contain that information.

If you are just starting to set up a smart home, you need at least one smart speaker or a smart screen. View the deals below for good deals on smart Echo speakers or smart Echo Show screens. In some cases you will even find bundles with a smart speaker or smart display that are included with another type of smart home device.

Today's best deals on Amazon devices:

Echo Flex – Plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa: $ 20, $ 5 discount

Echo Dot (3rd generation): $ 25, $ 25 discount

All-new Echo Dot (3rd generation) – smart speaker with clock and Alexa: $ 35, $ ​​25 discount

Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa: $ 60, $ 30 discount

Echo Show 8 (charcoal) with Echo Dot (charcoal): $ 80, $ 20 discount

All-new Echo (3rd generation) – smart speaker with Alexa: $ 80, $ 20 discount

Ring alarm 8-part package + echo dot (3rd gen): $ 160, $ 70 discount

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5: $ 199, $ 90 discount

Ring Floodlight camera (white) with Echo Dot: $ 249, $ 50 discount

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery (White) with Echo Dot: $ 199, $ 50 discount

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite: $ 200

