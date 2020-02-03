Best albums of January 2020: Selena Gomez, Kesha, Lil Wayne

Every month the editors and critics of Rolling Stone compile a list of our favorite new albums. January’s choices are pop-blockbusters (Halsey, Kesha, Selena Gomez), hip-hop pioneers (Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, 070 Shake), indie gems (Torres, Frances Quinlan, Destroyer) and many more. You can find all of our recent album reviews here.

Halsey manic

manic Halsey’s raw autobiographical portrait of the artist as a young mess, longing for her share of love and tenderness in a hostile world. Yet Halley’s Ashley Frangipane is a mess that is a hungry ambitious artist who sees herself as a mirror for her entire generation. As she said Rolling Sshow last summer, manic is “hip hop, rock, country, everything fucking.” Who but Halsey would get great guest recordings from Alanis Morissette and Suga from BTS on the same album?

Kesha, High road

On the excellent High Road, Kesha combines all her passions – the path she follows in the title is a spiritual path, but it is also ‘high’ in the earthly sense. On High Road, Kesha wants to talk in both ways: she sings about her therapist and Tarot readings and her charisma, but she is also back to clubbing with revenge.

Selena Gomez, rare

Considering how publicly and privately painful Gomez has been in the last few years – aggravating lupus struggles, kidney transplantation, staying in mental health treatment centers, high-profile break-ups – Rare is shocking and beautiful, cheerful. Selena Gomez told us that she would learn to take better care of herself during the 2015 Revival. At Rare, she translates that promise into action. Her third solo album is an act of divine ruthlessness: she dances the toxins that burden her and breathes in a lot of post-Lizzo “fuck you, I love me” energy.

Mac Miller, circles

Before he died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26, Miller released the two most complete albums of his career: The divine feminine, a graceful jazz rap album, and Swimming, a deeply bittersweet account of his attempts to come to terms with depression and heartbreak. circles does not build up Swimming as much as riff off. It is not a new chapter that points to the unprecedented future of Miller, but rather a real companion piece, a time capsule that, in addition to Swimming.

Lil Wayne Funeral

A creative slump, a year-long prison sentence, the bitter label struggle, the seizures – the 10s were a difficult decade for Lil Wayne. With his 13th studio album, Funeral, he avoids introspection and goes on a mission to bury other rappers in an extensive 24-track tracklist. This is the contemporary Mixtape Weezy, who likes to treat songs as exercises, to show his technically daring and single lyrical imagination, to put spectacle above substance.

070 Shake, Vivendi mode

Shake, the mother of a Dominican immigrant, grew up on Lauryn Hill and My Chemical Romance. The streams come hard and soft, in English and Spanish, with verses suggesting a savage, strong, proud, brave, spiritual being who is also hungry, searching, scared, self-hateful and self-destructive – just like many people, especially in their early 1920s. Shake’s enveloping debut LP, Modus Vivendi, maps desire and space – externally and internally. It is an emo rap Dark Side of the Moon.

Destroyer, Do we know each other

Dan Bejar has been making strange revealing records for more than 20 years. His music changed surprisingly into plush sounds from the eighties about ten years ago, and in that spirit he continues with Have We Met. His lyrics can at the same time be harsh, absurd, gripping and epigrammatic (“Just look at the world around you,” he offers. “Actually, don’t look!”), His neon-tinted melodies are already muted to the strangely strange touching. The best moments here (“Cue Synthesizer”, “The Raven”, “The Television Music Supervisor”) are appropriate for an artist who proves to be an expert in the diagonal channeling of pop history from a passionate refined removal. himself a master of again and again.

Frances Quinlan, the same

As the singer of Philly’s Hop Along, Frances Quinlan has an unparalleled way to put you in your tracks with just a few choice words. Here alone, without the pure classic-rock crunch to fascinate her, she is quieter but no less arresting. Some songs dance with Postal Service synths (“Rare Thing”), others get stuck with soft acoustic chords (“A Secret”), but they all draw their strength from Quinlan’s writer’s vision, where fragments of dream, memory and conversation are turned into gnomic indie doll gold.

Wire, Mind Hive

More than four decades after playing punk on his ear with their rumba rhythms, quirky melodies and ridiculously short songs, Wire has slowly become their own brand of maximists. Although the songs on their latest album, Mind Hive, are not symphonic, 45-minute epics, they roll with drones, vibrating synths, and the kind of rumbling guitar riffs that were their original calling card when they were a break-out punk group.

Torres, Silver tongue

One of the great non-certified songwriters of this decade returns with another solid collection of highly processed electro-folk rockers. On the self-produced Silver Tongue, the Georgia singer combines her background in traditional narrative songwriting with the industrial harshness of her most recent attempt, Three Futures 2017. “If you stayed to find out, I would only write you songs,” Mackenzie Scott sings, making it sound more goth than ever for a new lover.

Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce has released one of the most indelible country singles of 2017 with ‘Every Little Thing’, a penetrating ballad meditating over the memory. Three years later she is back with her untitled follow-up, in which Pearce collaborates with the best writers on Music Row (Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally) for stately mid-tempo reflections on growing up (“It Won’t Always Always”) so ”) and the ruthlessness of heartache (‘Love has no heart’).

Pet Shop Boys, hotspot

14 albums in their run, the Petties have not lost a step in their ability to evoke dance-pop elation while evoking the mixed emotions that stir under the glassy surfaces of dance music. ‘Happy People’ and ‘Monkey Business’ are just as infectious as their classic synth pop pop hits from the eighties and the sense of acerbic resignation in the vocals of Neil Tennant always comes with an empathetic aftertaste, because these clublifers continue to navigate through the ups and downs of a nightlife landscape that they love and helped invent.

Drive-By Truckers, Unraveling

On the eve of their 25th year as a band, the 12th record of the Drive-By Truckers is less a creative high peak than a solid reminder of the admirable persistence of the band. And like any Truckers record, create the abundant moments of Central American reportage (“21st Century USA”) and broken underdog beauty (“Armageddon’s Back in Town”) Unraveling, at the very least, another solid addition to the almost incomparable discography of the band.

J Hus, Big Conspiracy

The second album by the London rapper confirms what J Hus’s 2017 debut, Common Sense, suggested – that in an era in which many artists make diaspora and pop music, it effortlessly traverses few genres. Big Conspiracy swings between warm tensions of afrobeats, hip hop and R&B, while J Hus presents a stylistic assortment with moderate rapping, whispered singing or staying on the beat before he catches a heavily synchronized stream. Although he usually looks like a naughty, silver-toned ladies man, he does not shun inner turmoil.

Greg Dulli Random wish

As one of the most tortured poets of the alt-rock era, susceptible to too romantic midnight confessions, frontman Greg Dulli of Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers cultivated a kind of dark persona. On Random wish, his first solo album in more than a decade, he sounds more like a reflective Elvis Costello, taking stock of his life. Some songs even sound strangely cheerful (“Desolation, get get,”, he sings on the otherwise poppy “Pantomima”) and hopeful (“Lockless” sports an 808 beat and new-wave synths). He never sounds full happy – even one of the most hopeful songs is entitled “Black Moon” – but that makes Dulli’s music so enchanting.

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

For her first project after the runaway success of her Broadway musical Hadestown, Anais Mitchell joined forces with Eric Johnson (Fruit Bats) and Josh Kaufman (The National, Craig Finn) for a modest collection of reconsidered folkloric norms. Bonny Light Horseman is anything but a conventional throwback album: the dark debut of the trio re-contextualises age-old English ballads and children’s songs such as ‘The Roving’ and ‘Jane Jane’, giving them a dignified modernity that is resistant to all nostalgia or folkloric fetishism.

Chubby and the Gang, Speed ​​kills

The debut album of these London punks is all buzzing riffs and drums that run ahead like an 18-wheeler who turns around a cliff abyss at top speed. But the tension between chaos and heart, anger and pleasure is always there. Certainly on the most rabid rippers (“Can’t tell me anything”, “Moscow”, “Blue is not my color”), but even more impressive in the way Chubby and the gang conveniently switch to the enamored “Trouble” and closer to “Grenfell Forever “, a tribute to victims of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire who are hopelessness, anger, exhaustion and sadness all at once.

Sarah Mary Chadwick, Please dad

Nobody’s voice hurts much like Sarah Mary Chadwick’s while she publicly mourns the loss of her father over beautiful, thin tapestries made from piano, horns and drums. The dark tone of this album recalls the best of PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and Serge Gainsbourg, but the untamed sadness in her voice, especially on a song like ‘Please Daddy’, is all hers. She moves in every mood, such as tone poems, and you can’t help but be happy when she finds a fleeting moment of hope – but even then her grief is intoxicating.