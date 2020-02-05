Best actor Oscar winners Since 2000, best of best

To prepare for playing Daniel Plainview, the towering, greedy misanthrope who walks through the landscape like a lanky giant in There Will Blood, Daniel Day-Lewis studied audio recordings from the Dust Bowl era, as well as actor tapes director John Huston. From those sources and others, he made one of the characteristic images of American exceptionally written writing. Very, very large, actually: everything about Plainview is too large, including its stinginess, narrow-mindedness, competitiveness – and above all its relentless certainty that, in one way or another, the aspiration of all oil in the American West is the emptiness in its soul will fill up. It is a performance that is both endearing gonzo and shocking, unexpectedly tender. But above all, it is so amazingly assured and complete that it is as if the actor and writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson show us something dark, rotten and true about capitalism itself. Oscar voters did not give him the best actor, but rather agreed with the indomitable, impressive splendor of his portrait.