Best accessories to complement your new iPhone, iPad or Mac

Have you just unpacked a new iPhone, iPad or Mac this holiday season? If so, there are various accessories that can protect and enhance your experience. Read on while summarizing some of the best accessories for your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

iPhone

If you were the lucky recipient of a new iPhone this holiday season, a whole range of accessories are available for your new device, including cases, chargers, and more. Here are some of our favorites.

Cases

To protect your shiny new iPhone, you definitely want a case or even two. I have a few favorite cover options for the iPhone, with the silicone case from Apple available for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The silicone case from Apple is cheaper and more durable than the leather bags.

If you want to extend the battery life of your new iPhone as much as possible, Apple sells the Smart Battery Case to do exactly that. The smart battery holder for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is especially useful because it contains a new physical camera button. This allows you to quickly open the camera app with just one tap.

Here are more of our favorite cases for recent iPhone models.

Best leather cases for the iPhone XR:

Best iPhone 11 cases:

Best iPhone 11 Pro cases:

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max cases:

Chargers

Apple now has a fast charger in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro, if you know someone who gets an iPhone XR or iPhone 11, we highly recommend an 18W wall adapter and a Lightning to USB-C cable. With this setup, an iPhone can be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes.

If you need energy on the road, one of my favorite choices is the Mophie Powerstation Hub. This includes 18 W fast charging support, built-in wall pins, two USB-A ports and a Qi charging pad.

Wireless chargers are also a great accessory for your new iPhone. The most affordable option comes from Anker and is available for less than $ 15 on Amazon.

I personally recommend upright Qi chargers that offer benefits for features such as Face ID. The Native Union Dock is a great upright Qi charger for your new iPhone.

Car accessories

Another popular category of iPhone accessories are car chargers and holders. The iOttie Easy One Touch holder supports every model of the iPhone in terms of size and charges the iPhone 8 and newer wirelessly. Satechi also sells a USB-C car charger that I am a big fan of. Connect this with a Lightning to USB-C cable and you have a fast-charging installation directly in your car.

AirPods and Beats

Last but not least, truly wireless headphones. If this is your first iPhone without a headphone connection or if you want to make the switch to truly wireless earbuds, there are several options.

AirPods start at $ 139 and are a great option and include Apple's H1 chip for easy connectivity and pairing with your Apple devices. You can upgrade to the model with a wireless charging case for $ 200. AirPods Pro takes things to a higher level with noise reduction and transparency mode, but these functions entail additional costs.

Powerbeats Pro is the ultimate training headset, with a real wireless design, charging case and built-in hooks for in-ear protection and comfort. Read our full review here.

iPad

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad was undoubtedly one of the most popular gifts this holiday season, with Black Friday deals that regularly put it below the $ 329 list price.

For the 9.7-inch iPad, the most obvious accessory is the Apple Pencil. Although it does not support the second-generation Apple Pencil, the first-gen model is still a good purchase if you plan to do things like take notes, draw, and more with your iPad. This Apple Pencil also works with Apple & # 39; s 10.5-inch iPad Air.

Smart keyboard

Apple also sells the Smart Keyboard for all its latest iPad models, including the iPad and iPad Air. The Smart Keyboard contains a full keyboard with a lightweight fabric cover. It uses Apple's Smart Connector for easy pairing and charging, which means there are no batteries or couplings to handle.

If you're looking for a more laptop-like experience, I'm a big fan of Brydge keyboards, which have a MacBook-like aluminum design, illuminated keys, and more. You can read my full review of the Bridge Pro keyboard here.

And if you don't want a keyboard at all, Apple Smart Folio is a great option with protection for the front and back of your iPad Pro. The Smart Cover is also available for the 10.2-inch and 10-5-inch iPads, but does not offer any protection for the back.

More for iPad Pro:

If you have received a new 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro this holiday season, you now have access to USB-C and the many accessories it offers. One of the best features that makes this possible is support for external USB-C screens, including the LG UltraFine. However, something worth considering is that the USB-C cable that comes with the iPad Pro does not support "high bandwidth" connectivity. You can pick up a Belkin third-party solution that gets the job done.

You can also charge other devices via the USB-C port on the iPad Pro. For example, you can grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge your iPhone via the iPad Pro. This also allows you to add some extra power to things such as AirPods, AirPods Pro and Beats.

The second generation Apple Pencil is a must-have for the iPad Pro. It offers a handful of improvements over the first gene model, including support for gestures, magnetic charging from the side of your iPad and more.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has become even better this year with an interim renewal that resulted in True Tone display technology and a lower price. That price drop, combined with holiday sales and promotions, made the MacBook Air probably a popular gift this holiday season.

First of all, if you are from an older MacBook Air, you may need some adapters and dongles to facilitate your transition. For standard USB-C connectivity, Amazon sells its own USB-C to USB-A adapter for less than $ 10. For microUSB you can purchase the Cable Matters cable for $ 7.

If you want to use your new MacBook Air as an opportunity to fully switch to USB-C, Apple has you covered. You can grab a Lightning-to-USB-C cable for your iPhone, as well as an Apple Watch magnetic charger that you can use with your new MacBook Air.

The switch to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 opens the MacBook Air for a wide range of different hubs. My personal favorite is the Satechi 4K Multi-Port adapter, including USB-C throughput, SD and microSD card readers, Gigabit Ethernet and more.

One of the best things about the MacBook Air is the ability to charge it via a portable USB-C hub. One such option is the Anker PowerCore +, which offers 26,800 mAh power and 30W outputs. You can pick it up for less than $ 100 on Amazon.

You absolutely want to protect your expensive new MacBook Air. MOSISO sells a slim water-repellent case for $ 13.99 that will certainly protect your laptop against the elements and is available in a handful of colors. If you want something a little more high-end, the Twelve South BookBook is a great choice.

Packing up

These are just some of the best accessories for Apple & # 39; s top products this holiday season. Were you lucky enough to unpack a shiny new Apple product this month? Let us know what you received in the responses!

