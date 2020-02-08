Best 6 gifts for 5 year old girls 2020

5 year old girls like many things: sports and science, dolls and costumes, books and construction, handicrafts and cooking.

When it comes to finding the best gifts for 5 year old girls, look for things that are creative, inspiring, and can be used for fun daily game sessions.

7

These gifts for 5 year old girls provide hours of fun

Super practical gifts, also for work: A funky water bottle that you can take to school is a great gift.

Even better? Design your own color in a water bottle so they can individually stamp the most commonly used item in their backpacks.

If you are looking for an outstanding toy that the 5-year-old girl will have endless fun with in her lifetime, the LOL Chalet is a real eye-catcher – and the toy that she plays with first thing in the morning and when she is off every day come home from school.

Not only is it full of surprises that you’d expect when unpacking, from figures to furniture, but it also offers amazing interactive features like a fireplace that snows (and is even made of wood).

A beautiful book will also be a boon – and it will be appreciated for years – like a slime kit. Parents will hate it, but you will be aunt / uncle / godfather of the year, trust us.

1. Best gifts for 5 year old girls: Candylocks BFF 2-pack

7

These fragrant dolls are a real favorite with 5 year olds. Credit: Amazon UK

These Candylocks dolls smell of sweet scents and have easy-to-style hair that allows you to create endless hairstyles. They are also equipped with a range of accessories such as hair chalk and hair clips.

Its small size makes it a great gift for the 5 year old girl who needs a fun travel toy.

The general consensus with Candylocks is: “Girls will love them”.

(AD) Candylocks BFF 2-Pack, for £ 16.97 at Amazon – buy here

2. Best gifts for 5 year old girls: Wireless karaoke microphone

7

This multi-purpose karaoke microphone will be a hit with 5-year-old girls. Credit: Amazon UK

As every parent with a 5-year-old girl tells you, game dates and playground events often need to prepare for a performance.

For this reason, this portable 4-in-1 radio microphone is a great gift: microphone, speaker, recorder and Bluetooth microphone in one.

It even lights up.

‘That’s great!! That is so cool! You don’t need any other devices.

‘It has speakers on the microphone. Easily turned our home into a karaoke room. SO COOL ‘, writes a satisfied customer.

3. Best gifts for 5 year old girls: LOL Chalet

7

This LOL chalet offers many surprises for girls to unpack and provides hours of entertainment

The surprise element of the LOL dolls has made them a real children’s favorite, and this dollhouse / chalet is a play house that is fun for hours.

The interactive chalet has many cool features (and includes a winter disco family): it’s three-story with six rooms and includes an illuminated ice rink where you can freeze water, a working ski lift and a snowing chimney, a slide, and a whirlpool ,

It is also made of wood.

The fans described it as a “brilliant doll house”, “a good play set”, “it comes with many things” and “expensive but well done”.

LOL Chalet, for £ 180 at Hamleys – buy here

4. Best gifts for 5 year old girls: women in science: 50 fearless pioneers who changed the world

7

A beautiful treasure book is an inexpensive yet wonderful gift for a 5 year old girl

It is always welcome to give the 5 year old girl in your life a book that inspires.

And this best-selling storyteller should do just that – as we now know, one way to lure more women into science is to show them brilliant role models who have previously paved the way.

This autobiographical style book contains a page with texts and illustrations per scientist, as well as people like Katherine Johnson, Jane Goodall and Marie Curie.

It can easily be digested in bite-size pieces for parents reading to their children.

(AD) Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers That Changed the World by Rachel Ignotofsky, for £ 8.86 at Amazon – buy here

5. Best gifts for 5 year old girls: Color your own water bottles

7

Your own water bottle is useful and fun

This water bottle set contains 10 permanent markers, a sticker sheet with 300 glittering gem stickers, a bonus pencil case for coloring and a carabiner. It is also an extremely useful everyday device that children can take to school.

‘5 year old daughter loves this Christmas present.

‘No leakage: what was my main concern.

“Great quality: very durable,” writes a satisfied reviewer.

