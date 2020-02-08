Best 6 gifts for 5 year old boys 2020

5 YEARS OLD boys are a lot of fun, whether they are interested in sports, science or everything in between.

The best gifts for 5 year old boys range from clothing to school supplies, toy building to books.

These fantastic gifts for 5 year old boys are a mix of fun and practical

If you want to give the special 5-year-old child a gift in your life, you can’t go wrong with Lego.

While every Lego is likely to be a hit, Star Wars-themed Lego is especially cool and includes fun build sessions that the whole family takes part in.

Bonus: You can also pursue the extensive Star Wars franchise together.

Sporty children or those who like to be outdoors will love a new football.

It’s the perfect toy to release extra energy before or after school – or to bring it to the park with a friend.

1. Best gifts for 5 year old boys: Theo Klein Bosch Service Car Parking Garage

This garage will be a popular choice for the 5 year old car lover. Credit: Amazon UK

The endless car pleasure is taken into account in this five-story car park by Bosch Car Service. It has a car lift, car wash, and fill pump, and even includes a few cars.

The general consensus is that “the toy is really sturdy”, “doesn’t take up too much space” and “my son and I laughed for hours to play with it”.

(AD) Theo Klein 2813 Bosch service car, 5 levels, car park, toys, multicolored, 4-6 years, for 49.95 € at Amazon – buy here

2. Best gifts for 5 year old boys: Smiggle Color Change Hardtop Pencil Case

Help them stay organized with a playful pencil case

Smiggle stationery is a hit with schoolchildren, and we can’t help but like every gift that could inspire them to do good old writing, reading and arithmetic.

This football style design with color changing is temperature activated and features a zipped compartment with double zips, internal pen compartments, mesh compartments and an internal zipped pocket.

The parents say: “Worth every penny, it’s beautiful”, “Excellent purchase” and “My son simply installed all of his colored pencils, pens and pencils, ruler, rubber and a small notebook.”

3. Best gifts for 5 year old boys: Next Navy Sequin Change T-Shirt

A sequin shirt with a color change is a must if you are 5Credit: Next

This 100% cotton t-shirt combines comfort and style for every 5 year old child for whom you need a great gift.

The design of the sequin skull changes color when you stroke the sequins. If you look around a 5-7 year old’s casual wardrobe, you’ll find that this is the trendiest look right now. It also offers tactile pleasure to the wearer (and his friends).

Fans also like that it is “really good value for money”.

Navy Sequin Change T-Shirt, from £ 10- £ 15 to Next – buy here

4. Best gifts for 5 year old boys: stories for boys who dare to be different

7

This award-winning book is great for teaching boys to inspire people in history

With pages from David Attenborough to Salvador Dalí, this award-winning book is an inspiring gift for a five-year-old.

It’s a great choice for independent readers, but parents reading one or two stories a night to their boy will also benefit a lot.

A customer says:

‘The book is a collection of stories about inspiring, mostly famous people and something they did to change the world. 1 person per side.

“We both learn something new on each side. And everyone who is written about in the book is so inspiring, and reading his stories gives my son things that I’ve always taught to be kind, to do good, to say, and to be who you are without to worry about the judgment. ‘

(AD) Stories for boys who dare to be different by Ben Brooks, priced at £ 13.38 at Amazon

5. Best gifts for 5 year old boys: Miter Marvel Avengers Football

7

This Spiderman football is a great gift for any sporty kidCredit: Amazon UK

A special edition soccer ball will surely give every 5 year old a special feeling.

Miter is a trusted brand and this Spiderman design is really impressive on the field.

The football has a foam coated exterior for improved control and hyperseam technology for durability and improved accuracy.

Result!

