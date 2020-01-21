Best 4K TV Deals This Week (UK Offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Panasonic’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV is available from Amazon for £ 295.

This may not be the best time to invest in a new TV, but there are still plenty of exciting offers.

Big shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday certainly have a lot more offers, but there are still big savings in January. You just have to take a closer look and shop a bit smarter.

We’ve tracked down some of the best 4K TV deals available so you can choose your favorite without wasting time. You can save with top brands like JVC, Philips, Sony Bravia and much more.

These are the best 4K TV deals in the UK.

40 inches and more

One of the best deals this week is the JVC 4K TV Fire Edition. The 40-inch TV has the built-in Fire TV experience and offers thousands of apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, as well as Alexa knowledge.

50 inches and more

Hisense’s affordable 50-inch UHD 4K television is available now for just £ 299. This is one of the best 50 inch 4K TVs you can find for under £ 300.

60 inches and more

The best deals this week for this category come from Sony Bravia and Hisense. The brands 4K televisions fall at incredibly low prices.

70 inches and more

Hisense and LG continue to offer top deals on the largest 4K TVs. Both sets are available for less than 1,000 euros. So you should definitely consider these budget-friendly options when size takes precedence.