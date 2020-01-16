Best 4K TV deals for January 2020: LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio

There has never been a better time to upgrade to a 4K TV. Why? Because you have a bottomless stream of 4K Ultra HD content at your disposal and countless fantastic 4K TV deals to choose from – ranging from the latest LED TVs to staged OLED TVs and QLED TVs. You don’t have to browse the depths of the internet to find them, either: we’ve done all the hard work for you, cataloging all the best 4K TV offers here. So what are you waiting for? Start 2020 from the start with a shiny new 4K TV.

Although we must add that because there is limited stock available for all these offers, you must act quickly to make a bargain. This means that no time can be wasted by browsing hundreds of reviews to ensure that they are worth your hard-earned money. Fortunately we are here to help. We have called on our expert team of internal reviewers to separate the wheat from the chaff – so if you find a 4K TV here, you can be sure that it is worth sitting in the middle of your entertainment setup.

How to choose a 4K TV

The most important thing to consider when shopping for a 4K TV is the size of the television, including frame. You must know your limit (and stick to it). After all, the last thing you want to do is just shell-out for new 4K TV to see that it doesn’t fit through the door, let alone on the wall. If you have 60 inches left, that doesn’t mean that you can steam in with a 60-inch 4K TV. This measurement is simply the size of the screen, which is often enclosed in a frame that adds an extra centimeter or two on each side. So consult the dimensions.

Once you have set a realistic limit, it’s time to consider the features you need. There is a lot to choose from, ranging from Roku’s popular Roku OS smart software on 4K TVs from TCL to Google Assistant on most Sony and Vizio models. We encourage you to think long and hard about the tools that make your life easier. If you hate to scroll and prefer to let your television know what to do, choose a Sony or Vizio. However, if you are looking for the largest selection of streaming services in the city, it is best to choose a TCL.

Need a little more help? View our TV buying guide.

Which TV do I need?

Do not fall into the trap of a deal on a television that is much too large to fit in the available space. Instead, take a second before you start your search to measure the height, width, and depth of your chosen location. Make a note of everything, because you are going to compare them with the dimensions of the television itself – as well as the width of the stand if you intend to place it on a console table – to ensure that it fits.

Done? Now use a viewing distance calculator to calculate the ideal screen size for how far away you sit. Once you have this measurement, compare it with the available space and choose a suitable size. For example, if the calculator recommends an 80-inch display and you only have enough space for a 55-inch display, stop there. But if you look at a 50-inch and the calculator suggests a 65-inch, it’s probably best to enlarge.

Although unusual, some TVs have speakers on both sides that require extra space.

However, remember what we said before – it’s not just about screen size. You should consider the full footprint of the television to determine if it fits in the place that you have in mind. It is not uncommon to find a TV that measures 65 inches, but has a 60-inch screen in the middle. It all depends on how wide the bezel is around the screen and whether there are design features that take up extra living room space.

Do I need an OLED TV or a QLED TV?

QLED and OLED are two terms that are used a lot, but what do they mean? Simply put, they are the name of two different screen technologies that are one step higher than the LED panel on your current HDTV or 4K TV. Both deliver superior clarity, more accurate color reproduction and deeper black levels (so more detail), but what do you need if a regular LED 4K TV – which becomes a treat for most of us – simply won’t cut for you?

In short, QLED is the better all-rounder that excels in natural light – so if you are looking for something to watch a movie, a show or even a game in broad daylight with the curtains open, choose one of Samsung’s QLEDs. For all others we recommend an OLED from LG or Sony (although the latter offers the best viewing experience at home). They have a better viewing angle, can achieve a more obsidian-like black level and use less power.

What is HDR and do I need it?

Shortly before High-Dynamic Range, HDR delivers a higher contrast level between light and dark, while a wider selection of colors is used to create a much more realistic image. This may not sound like everything and everything, but it is an important step forward compared to standard 4K Ultra HD. So if you buy a new television this Black Friday, you want to know for sure that it has HDR on board in the form of Dolby Vision or HDR10.

A word about financing options

Have you fallen in love with a 4K TV that is a bit out of budget? Don’t be afraid – most televisions are available with 12-month financing. Keep in mind that some retailers such as Dell and Walmart offer it for free, while others (we look at you, Best Buy) have a small amount of interest in the ease of sharing costs. It is also worth noting that not all models are eligible. If the person you are viewing is a small remark about financing on the product page and when you start the payment process.

