Best 4K TV deal on Amazon (UK deal)

The 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV from Philips is available for £ 400 from Amazon.

By Joseph Green

It seldom happens that a brand offers something really unique. When a new technology is in use these days, it won’t be long before every brand uses it.

Philips and its Ambilight technology seem to be the exception to this rule, as we don’t see that many (if any) other brands use something similar. Ambilight is based on intelligent LEDs that transmit screen colors to your walls in real time. The idea is that your screen appears bigger and every moment comes closer.

With the Philips 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, available for £ 400 from Amazon, you can now invest more cheaply in this clever technology. This is 53% lower than the list price and saves you a massive £ 450. There is no time limit for this deal, but we can’t see it sticking out long at this price.

Is Ambilight just a gimmick or is it really groundbreaking? We let you be the judge.