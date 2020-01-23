Besieged Sackler sprouts sell UES home, NYC dig for Europe

Descendants of the competitive Purdue pharmaceutical family, Mortimer and Jacqueline Sackler, fled to New York from Europe against the backdrop of the opioid crisis – after selling their Upper East Side townhouse for nearly $ 40 million.

Mortimer, son of the late founder of Purdue Pharma and former board member of the company that makes Oxycontin, announced that his family is leaving to spend the winter months in the posh Swiss ski area of ​​Gstaad.

The move took place immediately after Mortimer and Jacqueline, formerly based in Manhattan, sold their town house on East 75th Street to the billionaire hedge enthusiast Israel Englander on January 3 for $ 38 million as part of an off-market deal had.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in New York in September last year after numerous lawsuits were filed against the company nationwide that were said to have contributed to and benefited from the deadly opioid epidemic in the United States.

In a shameless email to New York friends on January 22, Mortimer announced the move of the family: “Jackie, Oscar (our 5-year-old) and I spend the winter semester in Gstaad. We will also take the opportunity to travel to Europe from here. We’d love to see you either in Gstaad if you’re here or nearby, or elsewhere in Europe (taking advantage of the ease of traveling here against ours in NYC). “

He continued: “Let us know what you are up to and what you are up to as we would like to catch up. We wish you all the best for a healthy and happy 2020, Mortimer and Jacqueline. “

The Sacklers deny the New York Attorney General’s allegations that the Purdue family transferred money through Swiss bank accounts and hid the sale of their townhouse.

A Mortimer spokesman said: “New York AG has received all information about all of the family’s assets, including the family townhouse, and any other suggestion is wrong. It is clear that no income was transferred from the recent sale of the town house from the United States. The Sacklers spend the winter in a house that has been in their family for generations. You intend to return to the United States in the near future. “

And: “With regard to your recycled references to decades-old transfers, as already mentioned, these were completely legal and appropriate in every respect. Back then there was nothing newsworthy about them and today there is nothing newsworthy about them. “

We reported exclusively last year that family colleagues David and Joss Sackler fled the city to Florida.