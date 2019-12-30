Berry Vrbanovic recalls Kitchener's development over the past decade – Kitchener

Loading...

Berry Vrbanovic has been on the Kitchener Council for 25 years.

He was a city councilor in District 2 for the first 20 years before becoming Mayor of the city in 2014.

The Mayor of Kitchener was recently honored for his many years of service to the community.

"It flew by to be honest," said Vrbanovic. "It was really remarkable to have the opportunity to play a small role (together with your colleagues and our staff and community members) to see how our community's journey in history has developed recently. "

He says there have been some big changes in his role over the past decade, but one that stands out is the use of communication technology.

"You can think back to the time when I first came to the Council. I mean most things happened in person or over the phone, ”said Vrbanovic. "Now most things happen either via email or social media."

He says using newer technologies like Twitter and email to communicate is a double-edged sword.

Vrbanovic said one of the positive aspects of new forms of communication was that "it helped us get in touch with people more."

"On another front, I think it's a bigger challenge because people are always looking for that immediate answer, rather than sometimes a thoughtful, measured answer to problems," he added.

The mayor says that the fact that the sound is often misunderstood in email and social media conversations has also caused problems in dealing with Kitchener residents.

"We are all victims of believing that we write something in an email and the sound is a certain way and people read it differently," said Vrbanovic. "In my opinion, this has certainly made politics a little more challenging."

Another important change in his role is the shrinking media presence, which has occupied the long-standing Kitchener politician not only in relation to the Waterloo region, but also around the world.

"It's one of the things that really worry me," he said. "I think a strong medium is an important part of a healthy democracy from a philosophical point of view, because it is part of the control and balance in the system."

One of the saddest stories for the Mayor of Kitchener in the past decade was the closure of the Schneider plant and the relocation to Hamilton by the parent company Maple Leaf Foods.

The company was a mainstay of Kitchener for 90 years before the last pack of sandwich meat rolled off the assembly line in 2015.

“It was a company that had such a long history and legacy in the region.

"With so many people, especially new Canadians, who worked there when they immigrated to this country, this was probably one of our lows," said Vrbanovic.

He says he understands why the company made the move, but is still saddened by the decision and the resulting loss of 1,200 jobs.

"I think we are fortunate to have a thriving manufacturing sector as a community," said Vrbanovic, noting that between 17 and 20 percent of the economy is focused on manufacturing.

While the sector is still strong, it believes the number is drastically different from the city's historical numbers.

"The economy has been heavily focused on automotive parts and rubber food processing, with companies like Lake Schneiders and so on," said Vrbanovic. "And so it was certainly part of the transitional history of our community that many of these jobs were lost over the years (and many of them before this decade)."

The Waterloo region and downtown Kitchener have been reinvented to accommodate companies like Google, Vidyard and Igloo.

"It was great to see how Google and Communitech's presence brought other companies like North like Vidyard here," said the Mayor of Kitchener. "So many others, both in the start-up and in the scale-up phase, are part of our success story."

While Kitchener has seen a change in its economic base over the past decade, the city has also evolved.

"We are increasingly becoming a more diverse community.

"One of the things we can be proud of as a community is that we have been an inviting community over the decades," said Vrbanovic, referring to the history of the region where Mennonites and Vietnamese boatmen were welcomed in large numbers ,

“One of the things I'm still most proud of is that we as a community represent about 1.3 percent of the Canadian population and yet welcome about five percent of the Syrian refugees who have come as part of this wave the federal government raised in early 2016, ”he said.

