Berry producers are committed to 100% recyclable packaging by 2025

Dive overview:

Berry growers and trade associations in North America have just announced an industry-wide target to use 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. The cooperation includes a commitment to new labeling standards and an agreement to encourage consumer recycling.

The groups that make the promise are the California Strawberry Commission, the North American Blueberry Council, Asociación Nacional de Exportadores de Berries in Mexico, members of the National Berry Crops Initiative and South American exporters such as the Argentinian Blueberry Committee, Chilean Blueberry Committee and Peru’s ProArandanos.

Kasey Cronquist, president of NABC, said in a statement that cooperation between growers, shippers and industrial partners “can achieve a goal that no organization can achieve alone.”

Dive Insight:

Because the food industry is facing increasing sustainability under increasing pressure from consumers, the berry industry is working together to give shoppers what they want. With five years on the clock to deliver on their promise, collaboration with an industry-wide goal could be more effective than just one company making a promise, because it can help keep these producers responsible.

In the 1990s, many berry producers began using plastic packaging in the form of a ventilated box with a hinged lid, known as a clamshell. With this packaging, berry producers were able to convert recycled plastic water bottles into their containers. Berry clamshells are currently among the food packages that use most post-consumer recycled content from California in the US, according to an industry issue paper. But now the berry producers have said that regulatory changes regarding recycled content of plastic containers have forced them to work together to ensure that their clamshells are recycled and reprocessed into new packaging.

Developing environmentally friendly food packaging that keeps products fresh, withstands temperature fluctuations and remains affordable, is not easy. But when an industry works together, some of those obstacles can be avoided. The company said in the release that this plan will allow them to cut costs and stimulate a closed loop circular economy that recycles berry clips into new trays instead of using water bottles so that the industry can ensure that they recycle packaging. A resource website was also launched to provide more information about sustainable berry packaging, and the How2Recycle label is on packaging to provide consumers with information about recycling.

The berry groups are not asking for an end to plastic packaging that it can still be criticized for in the coming years. Recycle-ready simply means that the industry has taken measures to maximize the recyclability of the packaging, according to The Packer. Food packaging is one of the main causes of plastic pollution and consumers are increasingly criticizing food companies for packaging waste. One online petition criticized Driscoll’s for the plastic packaging of berries and asked for a more sustainable solution.

But berry producers claim that their clamshell packaging protects berries from damage and contamination, while reducing waste because it uses reusable materials. On the resource website, berry senders say they will also promote the development of compostable paper packaging and explore the innovation of new materials.

Both shoppers and investors are looking for more brands to take the initiative in the environmental field, so that more companies make commitments and spend funds on initiatives for sustainable packaging. A number of other major food producers are developing their own recyclable packaging programs and commitments, including Unilever, Mars, Mondelez and Danone. Nestlé has also recently announced plans to spend no less than $ 2.1 billion to move its packaging from new plastics to recycled food grade plastics and increase the development of more sustainable solutions.

But the berry industry is not the first to come together with competitors for sustainability goals. At the end of last year, Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr. Pepper and PepsiCo launched the “Every Bottle Back” initiative to reduce the use of new plastic in the industry and to allocate $ 100 million to recycling groups. It seems that sustainability can be an area that continues to bring competitors from industry together rather than apart.