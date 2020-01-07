Berry is aiming for the third classic after the barrier draw

Loading...

“I think I’m on the best horse in the race. He has a real foot turn and that will help us in the position we will be in (during the race).

“He has a good turn to run over late.”

The goal remains the $ 5 BetEasy favorite for the Magic Millions Classic in a market that has barely been changed by the barrier draws. He is part of a quartet for Peter and Paul Snowden Hof, which includes King’s Legacy for $ 8 and Stellar Pauline for $ 17 and Nitrous for $ 26.

Paul Snowden is thrilled with the way the team mastered Saturday’s heats and work.

“Their work has been very, very good since their last starts and they are all still going into the race on the way up, which is important,” he said.

“It’s one of those races where you’re hoping for a bit of luck and if you get it, you should get all your chances.

“The barrier worked well for Aim and I think he can be a couple or two closer than he (in his previous runs) from this draw, which will be useful in this race.”

Berry will hope to make his own luck from goal two, and if he can win a third Magic Millions, he knows it will be different than the others.

“It’s better (in barrier two) than getting really far. Because of his style, I would have preferred about eight with him, ”he said.

“I’ve won it twice on Karuta Queen and Driefontein and they were both front runners, which is an advantage for the Gold Coast.

“If you lead, you lose luck, but if you are on a good horse, you can win from anywhere.”

The best-supported runner after the draw was undefeated Wyong Magic Millions winner Farnan, who was $ 8 to $ 6 after goal five was pulled.

Assistant coach Gai Waterhouse only chose the two runs before his summer goal and believes he is in the right shape to become her fifth classic winner and first since Driefontein in 2012.

“He was great at the track gallop on Saturday. We considered running last weekend and taking a look at the track. We talked to the owners about it for a long time and decided not to do it, ”said Waterhouse.

“He appears to be like a horse whose breeds like to be apart, at least at this point in his preparation.

“He beat the Gimcrack Stakes champion mare (Every Rose) in Wyong and took her away. Then she made the shape look very good in the McLachlan Stakes (where she was second behind King’s Legacy).

“He did everything right and takes the right improvement from every run and gets better again.”

Meanwhile, Magic Millions Guineas favorite Alligator Blood scored 11th goal, giving coach David Vandyke even more confidence in his $ 1.80 favorites.

“(Ryan Maloney) doesn’t have to do much with him in the first 400 meters to find a position from that goal,” said Vandyke. “I think it’s good.

“I am very happy with him. He is in very good shape.”

Magic Millions Classic Barrier Draw

1.KING’S LEGACY (8) Kerrin McEvoy $ 8

2. FARNAN (5) Tim Clark $ 6

3.RATHLIN (19) Mark Zahra $ 13

4. CONCEITED (17) Damian Lane $ 9

5. GOAL (2) Tommy Berry $ 5

6. Wisdom of the Water (7) Robbie Fradd $ 13

7. NITROUS (11) Hugh Bowman $ 26

8. KAVAK (1) Nash Rawiller $ 67

9TH EUPHORIC SUMMER (6) Damien Oliver $ 34

10.EACH ROSE (9) Joshua Parr $ 10

11. GOTTA KISS (4) Ms. Stephanie Thornton (a) $ 13

12. DUSTY TYCOON (15) Dale Smith $ 15

13.LADY BANFF (12) James McDonald $ 15

14. WAY GAME (14) Luke Currie $ 26

15.STELLAR PAULINE (13) Brenton Avdulla $ 17

16. SMART N SEXY (NZ) (20) Matthew McGillivray $ 26

emergencies:

17. BRIBE (10) $ 81

18.WAY OVER (21) $ 126

19. THE DRINK CART (16) $ 126

20. COSMIC GOSSIP (18) $ 126

21. POUPEE (3) $ 201

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

