Bernstein and Hunt: Canada has to resist the American turnaround on landmines

A member of a fully female mine clearance team cleans a detector used to find unexploded ammunition at a land mine site in the Trieu Phong district in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. .

NHAC NGUYEN / AFP via Getty Images

That President Donald Trump’s government is reversing rules and acting contrary to international standards is nothing new, but an announcement last week managed to surprise.

The new Trump government policy on anti-personnel mines reversed a position from the Obama era that prohibited the United States from using land mines outside the Korean peninsula. This policy change allows the use of advanced non-persistent landmines (anti-personnel landmines with a self-destruct mechanism in design) in future conflicts and in states outside the peninsula.

As old advocates for the Ottawa Treaty to ban landmines, we are shocked by this announcement. Although the US did not sign the Ottawa Treaty, it was in fact the first country to advocate landmines and has maintained most of the provisions of the treaty for almost 20 years.

Canadians have led the world in banning landmines and the Ottawa Treaty remains one of our greatest contributions to global peace and security. The treaty has saved lives and limbs around the world.

In our work to free the world from landmines, we have learned that technological solutions – such as the self-destruction mechanism in non-persistent landmines – do not work. Non-persistent landmines do not reduce the number of victims. The problem with landmines is their random nature; whether they are random for a month or a decade is not important.

Landmines do not recognize peace treaties and continue to kill or maim long after armies have withdrawn and peace treaties have been signed. Land mines kill and maim children on their way to school, women collect firewood or farmers in their fields.

Landmines are banned by 164 countries because of their humanitarian damage; more than 70 percent of landmine victims are civilians. In 2018 at least 6,897 victims of land mines, including 1,714 children, were killed.

In Cambodia, when Song Kosal was six years old and worked with her mother on the Thai-Cambodian border in rice fields, she stepped on a land mine. Kosal’s right leg was badly injured and had to be amputated. When she was 12, she joined the Cambodian campaign to ban landmines and was the first person to sign the People’s Treaty in Ottawa in December 1997. The People’s Treaty, signed at the same time by government representatives, signed the governments responsible for implementing the Ottawa Convention. The announcement by the Trump government is a clear signal to redouble efforts to hold governments accountable.

Landmines are banned by 164 countries because of their humanitarian damage; more than 70 percent of landmine victims are civilians. In 2018 at least 6,897 victims of land mines, including 1,714 children, were killed. The Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Balkan Wars in the 1990s, the civil war in Angola and other long-standing conflicts continue to kill and maim because of landmines to this day. These are horrible weapons.

The US focuses on land mine users such as Syria, Myanmar and North Korea. Although this policy change is shocking, the progress of the rest of the international community does not have to be undone.

The Ottawa Convention is still a success story. Since its entry into force, landmine victims have fallen by more than 50% and 31 states are completely free of landmines.

Canada needs to take action, support the ban on landmines, and encourage the US to join the Ottawa Convention. Canada must also make more money available for programs that clear up landmines and help victims in land-affected countries. It should promise the equivalent of $ 1 per Canadian per year until the work of mine clearance and help to survivors is completed.

In addition, one state acts as the president of the treaty every year, guiding its implementation and spreading its message throughout the world. Canada has never taken over that role. The Ottawa Treaty must come home. And during the Canadian Presidency, Canada should work towards the goal of creating a world without landmines by 2025.

Now that our southern neighbors are taking a dangerous step backwards, it is time for Canada to show the way again and help clear up the world of landmines.

Liz Bernstein is co-executive director of the Nobel Women’s Initiative and former coordinator of the international campaign against landmines. Erin Hunt is the program manager at Mines Action Canada. She works with survivors of landmines and activists from all over the world.

