Bernie Sanders takes the Iowa Caucus in a “Different Realm,” Transcendental Meditation Town Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Sen. Bernie Sanders’ rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination have accused him of promising pie-in-the-sky solutions to America’s problems such as “Medicare for All” and free tuition that, they say, can never become a reality.

But in a small town in southeastern Iowa that has been put on the map by a New Age faith movement that strives to create world peace with the power of silent meditation, Sanders’ proposals seem downright practical.

In his remarks in an attempt to chase caucus visitors to support Andrew Yang, the businessman’s captain told the public that when he met Yang, he “had been able to give him some books about TM, hopefully to turn it on. “The commander of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said that when he met the congresswoman of Hawaii, they had discussed that those who advocate world peace may not earn as much money as military contractors, but would receive greater rewards in” another empire. “

“She is the one who takes on the military-industrial complex, talks about it, returns from service and against war,” said the Gabbard district captain, and asked the 274 people here to join Gabbard “for world peace.” “

Unique among the rural provinces in the north, south, east and west, Fairfield is the Midwest epicenter of the Transcendental Meditation Technique, or “TM”, a movement founded in the 1970s by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi of the same name that silent mantra- Meditation made the West popular in part by cultivating world-famous practitioners such as the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

In Maharishi Vedic City, whose constitution promises “to protect, nourish and satisfy everyone, to uphold the various social, cultural, and religious traditions, while maintaining the integrity and progress of the city as a whole,” the locals come Twice a day together under a pair of gilt domes to meditate in the hope that their brain waves, once synchronized, can prevent various global catastrophes.

“Almost everyone you see here is TM,” said Claudia Edwards, a San Francisco resident who visits the site here as an observer, told The Daily Beast. “They’ve got everything under control here – it’s a kind of saved city, depending on your opinion.”

The movement, with practitioners including Ivanka Trump, Katy Perry and David Lynch, has been criticized for trying to sell meditators on expensive programs that promise dedicated (and deeply caught) practitioners quasi-magical powers, including the ability to levitate, called “yogic flying. “

But apart from the more baroque offerings, the culture of seeking peace and the global community in this small town in Iowa has created a sense of duty to make the world a more peaceful place – whether in the lotus position or during the search for a presidential candidate.

In Fairfield, the question of the eligibility of a candidate in Fairfield exceeded the questions about their policy proposals (and, here, spiritual fitness): neither Gabbard nor Yang reached the threshold of 42 supporters in the first group, causing their supporters to look for another candidate .

In fact, only two candidates survived the first set-up as viable: Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Over the course of more than two hours, which in some way reflected the reporting delays that occurred throughout the state on Monday evening, the district initially had to count the supporters again in the first round, before a ten-minute persuasion period was extended for the remaining -viable candidates to re-tune.

Some supporters of Sanders and Warren, apparently thinking they had done their duty, left early and further delayed the process of assigning delegates; Meanwhile, supporters of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden shouted desperately to get the dozen extra caucus goers they each needed to cross the viability threshold. Buttigieg got the upper hand and for a few minutes only one person needed the threshold.

“Come on, Dad! Please!” A Buttigieg supporter shouted at his father, who resolutely refused to leave the Biden corner of the room.

Buttigieg eventually crossed the viability threshold with Warren and Sanders – but the Vermont senator let both groups go wild. The total of the delegates would not be reported for hours, but Sanders seemed ready to take the lion’s share.

“The TM community is highly educated – they are very familiar with politics,” Edwards told The Daily Beast. Her brother, who was looking for Yang, is the only neurologist in the area and has been associated with the Transcendental Meditation movement for decades. The movement’s practitioners, Edwards said, take TM’s emphasis on peace very seriously – which can be useful after two hours of tense political debate.

“I don’t know how everyone comes together in a small town and hugs and kisses afterwards, so I’m surprised,” Edwards said. “It’s really hard to understand, especially nowadays.”

Like Hawaii or the Bay Area, Jefferson County has for decades been a center of gravity for people willing to take a chance on unconventional paths to self-development, politically or personally. As a result, voters from Jefferson County have been critical for years for the campaigns of non-traditional candidates.

In 2016, the county of Sanders delivered its biggest win in the entire Iowa cycle, with a whopping 72.7 percent against 27.3 percent of Clinton. For comparison: Clinton won all six of the surrounding provinces that year with an average of 11 points. Rep. Ron Paul wore Jefferson County in 2008 and 2012; in his first run it was the only county he won. In 2004 Rep. Dennis Kucinich in a strong second place with 29 percent of the votes, despite winning only 1 percent in the entire state. He was defeated in Jefferson County by former Vermont Howard Dean governor, who himself won only one additional county that year.

More recently in 2020, the presidential hope peoples who might be called ‘curiosity candidates’ have made Fairfield and its famous open-minded citizens a mandatory stop on the campaign track. Gabbard, who, like the Maharishi himself, is a practicing Hindu, has appeared in the city. Marianne Williamson, a self-help guru whose semi-ironic fans called themselves the “Orb Gang” and who ran on the platform to spark a “revolution of consciousness,” made seven stops in the province during her Quixotic quest for the Democratic nomination in 2019.

During one of those events, held on September International Day of Peace, Politico reported, Williamson led an audience in a ten-minute “guided meditation,” calling on practitioners to “look at the creative power from where peace comes” . “

After she stopped, Williamson announced that she would appear next to Andrew Yang in Fairfield to endorse him, “because I know the institutional barriers to his candidacy and I want to see him continue in the race beyond Iowa.”

But the frequent talk about peace obscures a harder reality of living in a city where many people can get into debt to reach the highest level of TM.

“Many of them eventually went bankrupt at the end of their lives,” Edwards said. “There is a dark side to that moon.”

But with their voice, Sanders-supporting caucus visitors here indicated that they have faith in the movements they have joined – both of them.

