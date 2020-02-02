Bernie Sanders surpasses Vampire Weekend at Iowa Concert

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – ‘Ice cold beer and water! Buy your ice cold beer and water! “

The drink vendor stepped assertively through the shoulder-to-shoulder general admission crowd, balancing an enormous plastic container filled with “ice cold beer and water!” On his head while smoke machines shot a hazy fog that flashed the LED light gave a gauzy quality. As he passed, three teenage girls moved assertively to fill the gap in his wake so that they could get so much closer to the podium, where in a few minutes the man she and thousands of others had seen would cross the stage and take the microphone .

“Oh my god,” a girl said to her friends. “I can’t believe he’s real here!”

But the purpose of their obsession was not a rock god, although there were enough in the house here in the American Cellular Center arena in downtown Cedar Rapids. It was Senator Bernie Sanders, whose rally on Saturday night had all the attributes of a top festival with music, complete with a great line-up of opening acts, a headliner at the top of his long career and a crowded house of 3,000 screaming fans.

Although the rally was set up as a kind of Bernie chella, with indie rock band Vampire Weekend as the main act of the ‘caucus concert’, the essence of the rally was Sanders pure stonk speech, with the added taste of the kind of progressive high wattage replacing that any other presidential candidate would do anything.

“We are the campaign of energy – we are the campaign of excitement,” Sanders told the crowd, to his cheers that roared every time he promised to fight for a new progressive policy as president, from canceling student loan debts to legalizing marijuana through executive orders. “People are watching Iowa all over the world.”

The amalgamation of a free rock concert with a left-wing political convention was a stark contrast to the more austere closing arguments of former vice-president Joe Biden, and the audience reception on Sanders’ booming voice increased in volume to meet it.

After all, the public had been pumped up for most of two hours by “opening acts” in the form of progressive political royalties. In his speech with Jane Sanders, the senator’s wife, the left-wing political activist mentioned Dr. Cornel West Jane Austen, Hebrew writings, Nina Simone and Cesar Chavez; after she entered the stage, Sanders encouraged the audience to throw a party before and after the caucus, if that was what was needed to get supporters for her husband’s campaign; in a panel discussion, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) the crowd that the free concert was only the beginning of a revolution that would shake the power of the elite forever.

“Once we’re in a fight to raise each other up,” Omar said, “we have a better America that hinders their ability to exploit us.”

Although some members of the audience seemed antsy for the end of the policy discussion and for Vampire Weekend – specifically, dreamy frontman Ezra Koenig – to take the stage, many attendees told The Daily Beast that they were there for Sanders before a musical act.

“It’s not a Vampire Weekend with Bernie Sanders,” said Kane Patrick, a 21-year-old Sanders supporter with a septum piercing who had come from Nebraska to see the senator talk. “It’s Bernie Sanders, with Vampire Weekend.”

Shayna, a high school student from nearby Iowa City, told The Daily Beast that she would have attended the rally regardless of who accompanied Sanders on stage, although she is too young to attend a presidential candidate.

“I think it starts with Bernie and, yes, he is a good leader and a good figurehead,” said Shayna, who did not want her last name because her mother thought she was staying at a friend’s house instead of attending a rock concert-slash political rally. “But his motto that it is” not me, we “means that we all have an interest in all the things he wants to do – I feel like he’s asking me to keep running in the marathon, because no matter how far he gets, there is more to do. ”

Those comments echo a constant and somewhat contradictory chorus of Sanders’ most diehard supporters here in Iowa: that while “we are a campaign of ours, not me” – a clever reformulation of the slogan “I’m With Her” by Hillary Clinton 2016 that was stuck – at the end of the day he is the leader of this movement, a position that even his most notable surrogates and supporters cannot surpass.

For example, Omar and representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) received the necessary applause rules for their progressive policy proposals, but no thunderous applause; a nearby participant googled “Michael Moore” and read the film maker’s Wikipedia page aloud to friends to explain why he was on stage; actress and activist Susan Sarandon appeared quietly, with Sanders and the other surrogates on stage at the end of the senator’s speech, as if manifested by the left-wing energy in the room, while Vampire Weekend released a rocked-up version of “Takin ‘It played To the Streets’ by the Doobie Brothers, before they left without saying a word.

By the time the alleged headliners switched to playing ‘Harmony Hall’ – they sound great by the way – dozens of people were already on their way to the exits.

“If this were the Bon Iver concert last night, I might have stayed,” Jaymie Sowers joked, referring to another free concert that the Sanders campaign organized Friday night in Clive, Iowa. “But I came here to see Bernie, and everything else is just like … extra.”

