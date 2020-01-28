Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt .’s advocates criticized the Democratic National Convention for naming several people who supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016’s Regulatory Committee in 2016, reports The Hill.

DNC chairman Tom Perez has appointed former MP Barney Frank, D-Mass., Who was the replacement for the Clinton campaign, and John Podesta, Clinton campaign leader, to the committee. Many Sanders supporters complained in 2016 that the Clinton party supported the Senator, who is not a registered Democrat. The Sanders campaign had previously tried to remove Frank from the rules committee in 2016 and described him as “aggressive attack substitute for the Clinton campaign” but was unsuccessful.

“Senator Sanders has a very small number of allies,” said DNC member Yasmine Taeb of Virginia, who delegated to Sanders in 2016.

“The appointments also include people who are absolutely hostile to Bernie Sanders and his followers,” she said. “It is not the message that the DNC should send to the base right now when we are all working aggressively to defeat the racist in the White House.”

Although the Sanders campaign did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment, the campaign’s national co-chair, Nina Turner, called the appointments in an Interview with Status Coup “an embarrassment” and a “slap in the face”.

“If the DNC believes it will get away with what it did in 2016 in 2020, there will be another thing,” she added.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.