Bernie Sanders says Iowa Democratic Party “has been negligent”

Sanders: Iowa Democratic Party “has been negligent because it didn’t give us timely results”

The senator spoke on a plane in New Hampshire

Updated: 2:59 PM EST February 4, 2020

Speaking on a New Hampshire-bound plane, Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders addressed the ongoing fiasco of the caucus results in Iowa.

“The people of Iowa, as I have said many times, take enormous responsibility to be the first in the nation to vote,” Sanders said. “I think the Democratic Party here in Iowa has been negligent in not giving us timely results.”

Some of the results are expected to be released late Tuesday afternoon. Tap here for current KCCI results.

