In recent weeks, Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination for having too much “baggage” to win the diverse coalition needed to defeat President Donald Trump in November. But as the Vermont freelancer tops the national polls for the first time, the recently unearthed baggage of his own decades-long political career could cast doubt on his own past statements and judgments.

As a senior member of a so-called “radical political party” in the 1970s, Sanders repeatedly compared workers in Vermont to enslaved blacks, according to archival interviews obtained by The Daily Beast. In a 1976 conversation, Sanders told a local newspaper that its founders sold a private mining company back to “the time of slavery, when blacks were sold to different owners without their consent,” and compared the economy of service to movable slavery.

“Basically today workers in Vermont remain slaves in many ways,” said Sanders in another interview in 1977, in which he compared the booming service industry in the almost all-white state. to the enslavement of African Americans when the nation was founded. . “The problem arises when we end up with a whole state of people trained to wait for others.”

At the time, Sanders was president of the Liberty Union Party, a Vermont branch of the Socialist People’s Party. The future senator and presidential candidate had run twice for statewide office as a party candidate – once for the United States Senate in 1972 and once for the post of governor in 1976, where he had collected six percent of the vote. These offers were unsuccessful, but the message in the interviews was no different from that of its 2020 presidential campaign, emphasizing working class solidarity and the disruption of an activated corrupt political elite, a he said in the 1976 article, by “a handful of billionaires [who control] the economic and political life of the nation”.

“Your average person is deeply disgusted and disaffected by the political and economic structure as it currently exists in America,” Sanders told the Rutland Daily Herald on October 8, 1976, “but has been led to believe that there was no other alternative or that the only alternative is a political system like that of the Soviet Union. “

But Sanders ‘previously unreported comparisons between the conditions of Vermont workers and those of enslaved people evoke a different element from his campaign – critics’ claims that he tends to view systemic racism primarily through the lens of deprivation of economic rights.

“The racial wealth gap persists in part because the politicians who could fill it are funded by very corporate donors who continue to benefit,” Sanders wrote in an illustrative editorial in the Washington Post in July 2019. ” As long as businesses can count on indifference to black lives as a cover for their operations, they will continue to do so. ”

In the first interview, published in October 1976, when Sanders was the Liberty Union Party’s candidate for governor, the future senator responded to the announced sale of the Vermont Marble Company’s centennial to a Swiss conglomerate by calling workers to control the companies, calling it “Absolutely absurd” that the family that owned Vermont Marble could have “the unilateral right” to sell the company without the approval of its employees.

“The bottom line is that companies like Vermont Marble should belong to the workers themselves and that workers, not just a handful of owners, should determine the policy,” said Sanders. “If a Vermont Marble worker has no say in the owner of the business he works for and major changes can happen without his knowledge and without his consent, how far have we really come?” since the days of slavery, when black people were sold to different owners without their consent? “

At the time, the population of Vermont was over 99% white and about 0.2% black.

Later in the 1976 article, Sanders called on “the workers of this country, who make up the vast majority of the population”, to take control of the economy to counter poor working conditions, “if we are free people and not slaves ”.

In the second interview, done on Labor Day in 1977, Sanders – then president of the Liberty Union Party – said that the decline of the industry and the increase in jobs in the service sector meant that ” basically today workers in Vermont remain slaves in many, many ways. “

“How can a worker be satisfied with his job when he has no control over it?” Asked Sanders. “The problem arises when we end up with a whole state of people trained to wait for others.”

In this interview, Sanders cited a worker-owned asbestos factory in Lowell, Vermont, as an example of the type of worker-owned business he envisioned in the economy of the future.

“In the long run,” said Sanders, “what we are talking about is a peaceful revolution.”

A Sanders campaign official told The Daily Beast that as a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Sanders had long been an opponent of modern slavery in the context of poor working conditions and was involved in investigating such cases as a senator.

Sanders, the official said, also called on the United States to formally apologize for the slavery.

Although Sanders said the United States was founded on “racist principles” and called for an end to “physical, political, legal, economic and environmental” violence against Americans of color, the Vermont senator was the most reprehensible target of critics. by those who see his description of economic inequality and institutional racism as “parallel problems” as a way to subsume the cultural foundations of racism in a class-based paradigm.

In an interview with the New York Times editorial board published last week, Sanders said that the political appeal of racism is rooted in the deprivation of economic and political rights – an explanation for the “economic anguish” of the rise of Trump whom some critics consider to be dodging the heart of the problem. .

“I criticized Warren and Sanders in 2017 for trying to appeal to Trump for racism in the economy and poverty. It is simply not true. But Bernie always says it, “tweeted Intercept columnist Mehdi Hasan, who has written on the subject in the past. “I understand why, he’s just wrong, unfortunately.”

Despite a long history of civil rights advocacy, Sanders encountered difficulties during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary to convince voters of color, particularly in the Great South, which contributed to his loss against the former secretary Hillary Clinton. In South Carolina, where African Americans make up two-thirds of the Democratic primary electorate, Clinton defeated Sanders by almost 50%, winning African American voters by a margin of 72 points. Current polls indicate that Sanders’ support among black voters is healthier than it once was, especially among black voters under the age of 50, but it still drags former Vice President Joe Biden from more than 20 points.

Comments on slavery also threaten to undermine one of Sanders’ main selling points as a candidate: its consistency. Supporters of Vermont senator often note that his progressive candidate colleague, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, was once a Republican, and Biden’s past support for the invasion of Iraq has put him on the defensive in recent weeks. while Sanders beat his voice against the war victory. Sanders, as evidenced by interviews with the Herald, has been a champion in the fight against income and wealth inequality since before the birth of some of his Democratic rivals.

“I categorically disagree with the idea that the only alternatives facing the people of America and Vermont are, on the one hand, a system in which a handful of billionaires control the economic and political life of the nation” said Sanders in the 1976 interview. “Or, on the other hand, a situation in which political hacks at the head of the state bureaucracy and the military and secret police control economic political life from their countries. “

Although Sanders avoided hitting his opponents personally, leaving the job to his deputies and supporters, his campaign said questions about past decisions and statements by Democratic rivals were fair.

“Before people try to formulate a specific critique of a candidate’s record as an ‘attack’, I hope they will consider whether it helps the millions of voters who need to hear the underlying facts of a candidate’s case / policies to make an informed decision about their future, “tweeted Briahna Joy Gray, national press officer for the Sanders campaign, on Wednesday.

