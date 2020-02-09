Bernie Sanders is the leader in the second release of CNN’s New Hampshire survey

By Jennifer Agiesta, CNN Polling Director

(CNN) – Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders’ leadership in New Hampshire has remained unchanged after the second publication of a persecution survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN.

The poll, which ran from Wednesday through Saturday, showed that Sanders had 28% support for the former state of South Bend (Indiana) and 21% for Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Former Vice President Joe Biden lands with 12%, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9%, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 6%, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with 5% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang with 4%.

Saturday’s interviews, which make up about a quarter of the polls, show that Klobuchar has had its best day in the tracker so far, while Warren has had its worst.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

However, the main contours of the race haven’t changed: Sanders still outperforms Buttigieg by those who have definitely opted for support, while the top two rivals by even those who haven’t made a commitment yet Much more than one candidate.

Sanders leads by far among the younger voters, while Buttigieg builds a lead among those over 45. Buttigieg beats his rivals among voters who consider themselves moderate or conservative, while Sanders has a lead of more than 25 points among the liberals. And Sanders is a leader among those who don’t have a college degree, while college graduates are equally divided between the two.

Most likely democratic primary voters in the Granite state expect Sanders to win the competition on Tuesday. 57% say they are most likely to win, far ahead of any other candidate.

Sanders also has a seven point lead over Biden as the best chance candidate in November after collecting four points on Saturday.

Among those likely to vote in the Republican primary, the numbers held up exactly as they did in Saturday’s poll: 91% support President Donald Trump, 5% support former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

The New Hampshire CNN poll, conducted by the New Hampshire University Polling Center, was conducted from February 5-8, among a random sample of 384 likely Democratic primary voters and 227 likely Republican primary voters. Results for likely democratic primary voters have an error rate of plus or minus 5.0 percent. It is plus or minus 6.5 points among likely Republican primary voters.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.