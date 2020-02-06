Bernie Sanders is supported in surveys by a third of the New Hampshire Democrats

Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders has good leadership ahead of the New Hampshire area code next week, with almost twice the support of Pete Buttigieg, and is favored in almost every subgroup, according to a new Emerson College poll.

The Vermont Senator leads the state with 32%, followed by the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with 17%. Former Vice President Joe Biden followed with 13%, followed by Senators Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts each with 11%. The survey was conducted from February 2nd to 4th and has an error rate of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

The entrepreneur Andrew Yang and the representative of Hawaii, Tulsi Gabbard, each achieved 6%.

The results are part of an eight-day ongoing Emerson first primary survey that measured the bumps Iowa candidates received. Data for the poll was collected after the Iowa Democratic Party published partial caucus results that Buttigieg found slightly ahead of Sanders.

Compared to Tuesday’s poll before the partial Iowa results were released, Buttigieg won 5 percentage points, Warren lost 2, Klobuchar lost 1, and Sanders and Biden remained unchanged.

Sanders has the support of 42% of younger voters, followed by Buttigieg with 11% and Warren and Gabbard with 10%. Among voters, it is over 50 with 23%, followed by Buttigieg with 21% and Biden with 20%. Sanders was also seen by 42% of the New Hampshire Democrats as the candidate they believe will become the party’s candidate. He was followed by 32% who believed in Biden and 10% who believed in Buttigieg.

Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic President’s nomination, but is not participating in the New Hampshire area code. He is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Regardless of who they supported, almost 3% of the voters polled thought he would be the candidate.

