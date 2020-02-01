Bernie Sanders’ Iowa Army is “Effing Pumped”

DES MOINES, Iowa – On Friday morning, the home of Cyndi Conard lived at the end of a snow-covered road with pre-caucus energy. While Conard, a district captain in Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, removed the quiche from her oven, Warren’s staff instructed volunteers how to convince undecided voters to join their team, hand out door hangers, clipboards and hand warmers, hum of human activity interrupted only by the squawk of Conard’s cockatoo Derby Doo.

They were preparing for the arrival of Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), one of Warren’s various torchbearers there to help the campaign, while the trial of accusation kept the candidate in D.C.

But Conard was nervous.

“They’ve done a good job, I have to say, to get there,” she said about the Warren team. “I think his group has that too. So it’s hard to know what’s going to happen. ”

The “his” she was referring to is Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and in the declining days before the caucuses in Iowa, the energy among his supporters led him to be the leader.

An hour west of Conard’s house, packed in the basement of a split-level house, were two dozen Sanders supporters who came together to investigate for the Vermont senator – in the words of one volunteer as he got into his car to explore the city of Greenfield, Iowa – “effing pumped.”

Sanders may have lost both the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic nomination in 2016, but after four years of re-inspiring the passion he inspired, years of political organization, affirming the need for a bottom-up revolution, and his progressive policy platform towards the Democratic mainstream, Sanders supporters were ready. In addition, a canvasist told The Daily Beast, Trump’s election, however traumatic it was, had lifted the veil of impossibility for a recognized socialist to win the White House.

“There has been a revolution in this country in the last 40 years – it was a revolution from the top to the bottom,” said Paul Rubin, a San Francisco resident who had come to Iowa at the age of 71 to volunteer. for the only presidential candidate he has ever applied for in his life: Sanders.

Sanders, Rubin said, “leads a movement – that has become a sentence, it becomes worn out, but it is very true. It is not about him, it is about everyone here. It is about people who are divided and divided into smaller and smaller smaller, more powerless and more powerless groups that come together and say, “We deserve better.”

While the canvassers waited for the arrival of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), an endorser of Sanders and the co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, they went around the room, sharing slices of breakfast pizza and the reasons why they come in the middle of winter to this small town for the increase Sanders’ chances in Monday’s caucuses.

“There are people in rural West Virginia and there are people in the downtown who have no fair chance, and neither party, the Republican or the Democratic established order, wants those people to be on the same side,” Chris said, who had traveled from Oakland, California, to volunteer for the Sanders campaign, but who had refused to give his last name. “And until those people come together and say,” Hey, we’re all screwed here, we don’t have a fair chance to make it, “until those people come together and really fight together, nothing will change. And that’s what Bernie is trying to do. “

Jonathan, a young man from New York who also refused to give his last name, called the Sanders campaign an almost “spiritual thing for me.”

“I came in 2016 during a period of a rut,” said Jonathan. “I had just graduated from a university notorious for breaking people’s backs (with student debt), and many of my friends had to drop out.”

To one person, potential prospects at Greenfield and Des Moines events told The Daily Beast that Sanders was the first person to bring them into the political world, and although they emphasized that the movement he inspired is not about him, they believe he the best person to lead it.

It is not that Warren supporters miss that passion for their candidate.

In Ames, Iowa, Jamie Otto, a Warren student organizer at Iowa State University, told a group of about 100 people how her family lost everything when she was an 8-year-old in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which left her homeless for a while. After hearing about the Consumer Protection Agency years later, she became a devout supporter of Warren, the driving force and intellectual meter behind the agency.

“I’m 19 now,” she said. “I am a senior at Iowa State University and Elizabeth still gives me the strength to continue to fight for education and study law, so I can fight to ensure that no corrupt banker can ever get away with their crimes. , so that children like me don’t have to worry about having debts for the rest of their lives. ”

Among those who listened to Otto, Dolores Day, 68, was a retired teacher of Ames.

“She makes me address my fears and gives me confidence,” she said about Warren. “I think she can do it.”

Dennis Dake, 77, a retired professor at the Iowa State University who spent the whole day on Friday calling Warren, hoped for the best. After following Warren’s career since she appeared on Bill Maher’s show after the 2008 crash, he was happy when she decided to flee.

“I am confident,” he said. “One thing that feels for me is that she is so positive. She does not run into other candidates. She was really hurt after that last debate, when Bernie essentially called her a liar. I thought she was right that the media had made a big, big fight between them. ”

That fear was nowhere to be found at an event in Deerfield, where painters usually formed Sanders’ elections in terms of life or death, which explains the dedication – and, in a sense, fanaticism – to the senator and his revolution.

“I’m getting off the highways, going to the small towns and they’re being closed. They’re, excuse me, shut up,” Rubin said. “There is one dinner and one fast food restaurant, but empty main streets. Empty main streets. Cities are being killed. “

Rubin, with the golden lapel pin of the Sanders silhouette, told The Daily Beast that the United States has already undergone a political revolution – just one of the top against the bottom.

“There has been a terrible revolution and people in the bubbles, people in the big cities who are doing well, can’t get it because they don’t see it,” Rubin said.

Sanders supporters are often frustrated with other candidates – among them, former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg – who have noted that the end of the Trump presidency will make Americans look somewhat normal again. For them, as Jayapal said in her comments, “Trump is both a symptom and a cause” of an economic, political, governmental system in crisis.

Santos, whose mother is a savings-free immigrant and whose sister has a medical debt, told The Daily Beast that the sacrifices they have made make them feel ‘robbed’ of the life they would have received if, for example, their mother had access to social security, or their sister’s medical expenses were covered by a government program.

“The fight is aging you,” said Santos. “I am a 21-year-old who thinks about retirement and not even about retirement for myself – retirement for my mother, who will most likely have to take care of it. I am a microversion of a wave coming.”

That esprit de corps will be crucial to get Sanders to finish in Iowa – not that his supporters think his revolution will have been won in a single election.

“We all know the fight doesn’t end here – it’s going to be a long journey,” said Parvati Santos from Miami, who arrived at the Greenfield event with a Warhol-style Bernie scarf they got on Etsy. “All of its policies will take at least years to be fully implemented. So we all acknowledge that this is literally just the beginning. From here it is only getting harder, but we are all there for our families, we are all there for our future. This is the fair fight of our lives, at least I know it is for me. “

