Bernie Sanders' embrace with Joe Rogan endorsement triggers reaction - and reaction to reaction

Bernie Sanders’ endorsement of Joe Rogan’s approval drew instant criticism from parts of the transgender community due to the podcast’s use of gay slurs and his position on trans issues.

Like many controversies centered on Twitter, the debate quickly exploded and then became circular, with Bernie’s enemies jumping on the train – and other Democrats furious that the tumult was another example of left-wing self-sabotage.

It started when the Vermont senator’s campaign tweeted a video clip of Rogan on Thursday saying he “would probably vote for Bernie”. The approval of a very popular public figure – Rogan’s podcast is the second most downloaded on iTunes, and his YouTube channel has more than 7 million subscribers – would generally be a reason for celebration.

But the tweet sparked a backlash, even among some Sanders supporters.

“I really like Bernie and I’m disappointed to see the campaign increase Rogan, who made very anti-trans comments,” tweeted trans writer Alexis Goldstein. “I really hope the campaign will reconsider.”

Rogan’s style is impetuous, unfiltered and often provocative. A former UFC commentator, he was criticized for calling the athletes “fag” and using the word “gay” as an insult. While he previously claimed to be “100% support of transgender people”, he spoke out against the use of puberty blockers in young transgender people and spoke out against transgender women who compete in sports female.

In a 2013 podcast episode, Rogan said that MMA transgender fighter Fallon Fox was “not really a woman.”

“She’s a transgender, a postoperative person,” he told a co-host who asked questions about “this transsexual.” “The operation does not reduce your bone density. It does not change. “

“You are a fucking man. He’s a man, okay? “, He continued. “I don’t care if you don’t have a dick anymore.”

Due to comments like this, a number of trans people went on Twitter to say they were uncomfortable with Sanders touting Rogan’s approval.

“Right now, states are working to criminalize doctors who provide life-saving health care to trans children,” tweeted Maria Montano. “Joe Rogan supports this and shares this point of view with his audience. This will result in the death of many trans children. Is this approval really worth it? “

The Daily Beast contacted five LGBTQ organizations regarding the approval; none chose to comment. And some trans people said they welcomed Rogan’s approval, even if they didn’t like his beliefs, as it meant that Sanders’ opinions reached a different demographic.

“I’m black and trans and a woman. I don’t like Joe Rogan,” wrote one of them. “But neither am I stupid, and I understand that there is going to be, that I like it or not. I prefer to have his stupid fans with us rather than against us. Now can all white cishet neolibs stop pretending to care about how I feel?

Some Democrats have argued that they had no problem with Rogan’s approval, just Sanders’ decision to amplify it; others said it would be impossible to boost Rogan to begin with. Still others said the Sanders tweet was just good policy – the kind of tent expansion that Democrats would need if they wanted to build a coalition of voters to beat Trump. Rogan, meanwhile, remained a mom.

Sanders has long been an LGBTQ rights champion and scored 100% on the latest Human Rights Campaign Congress scorecard. His decades-long homosexual rights record distinguished him from Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary, where he underscored his opposition to the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996 and the “don’t ask, don’t say “from Bill Clinton to military gays.

But Sanders has also been criticized for failing to address the needs of transgender people in his health care plans and for being one of the only Democratic primary candidates not to attend two LGBTQ presidential forums.

“I think it was a huge misstep on his part,” said forum presenter Angelica Ross at the time. “And I’m not here for any of the excuses. I say,” Do it to me. Do it to us. “

Rogan, on the other hand, is known for making inflammatory comments and promoting bizarre conspiracy theories, and has hosted right-wing figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones and Stephen Crowder on his podcast. On Friday, as the debate revolved around its approval, clips surfaced on Rogan using the word n ​​and comparing a black quarter to Planet of The Apes. In another, he joked that Hillary Clinton was paid for blowjobs.

It was perhaps not surprising, then, that even right-wing fire starter Ben Shaprio attempted to attach his car to the Twitter viral train.

“By the way, if logic dictates that anyone I approve is now thrown into the outer realm, I also approve Bernie and plan to vote for him in California primary,” tweeted the podcast host. .

