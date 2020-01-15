Bernie Sanders Denies Telling Warren That Woman Couldn't Win, Chooses to Continue

The last Democratic presidential debate before the start of the primary ballot began with a heavy focus on the Middle East wars and trade, but it did not take long before a dispute between progressives brought to light a debate uncomfortable:

Can a woman run for president and win?

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont denied several reports that he said to Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in a private meeting in 2018 that he did not believe that a woman could defeat President Donald Trump in general elections . Warren confirmed the conversation a few hours after his first report by CNN.

“Actually, I didn’t say it,” said Sanders, a desk from Warren. “Anyone who knows me knows that it is incomprehensible that I think that a woman could not be president of the United States.”

Warren was not asked directly if Sanders was lying, but replied that when Sanders said he did not think a woman could win the White House in 2020, she was succinct:

“I disagreed,” said Warren. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight Bernie … the question has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack him head on.”

Warren pointed out that out of the six candidates assembled on stage, the men had lost a dozen collective elections – and that the only potential candidates for Des Moines that night who won all the elections in which they participated were herself and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota.

“And,” added Warren, “the only person on this stage who has beaten a Republican incumbent at any time in the past 30 years is me.”

(Sanders will later say that he defeated an outgoing Republican in 1990, which led to an awkward mini-debate on whether 1990 counts “30 years ago.”)

The real danger to the party, said Warren, was not that a woman was facing headwinds from gender-based attacks launched by the president, but that the Democratic Party chose a candidate “who cannot bring our party together. “

“We need a candidate who will excite all parties in the Democratic Party, bring everyone in and give everyone a democrat to believe in,” said Warren, turning the question of eligibility on his head. “Since Donald Trump was elected, female candidates have outperformed male candidates in competitive racing.”

“Don’t deny that the question is there,” concluded Warren, noting that Presidents John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama have questioned whether America is ready to elect a Catholic or a black man, respectively. “We changed America – that’s what we are.”

With less than three weeks to go before Iowa’s caucuses, the exchange marked a de-escalation of hostilities this week, as Warren and Sanders’ contactless campaign policy frayed in a back-and-forth. – comes acrimonious about the comments of the senator from Vermont. on Warren’s eligibility.

On the eve of Tuesday night’s debate, Warren confirmed several reports that Sanders told him at the meeting that he did not think a woman could win against President Donald Trump in 2020, an assertion that Sanders had qualified of “ridiculous”.

“I thought a woman could win; he disagreed, “Warren wrote in a statement to the comments, which had been attributed to assistants who had spoken with the Massachusetts senator after this meeting. “I have no interest in discussing this private meeting further because Bernie and I have much more in common than our differences over the punditry.”

Reports of the conversation came days after Politico reported that the Sanders campaign had asked volunteers to tell potential voters that Warren’s call was limited to “highly educated and wealthy people,” a tactic that Warren called it “factionalism” which not only threatens to tear apart from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, but could help in the re-election of Trump.

“The Democrats must unite our party,” Warren told reporters during a campaign stoppage in Iowa. “I hope Bernie reconsiders and steers his campaign in a different direction.”

Tensions between candidates on similar ideological tracks have increased in recent weeks as other candidates have dropped out of the race and some of the best polls have tightened in Iowa – according to the RealClearPolitics poll average, less of three points separate Warren and Sanders among true caucus lovers, with Biden and Buttigieg, also shoulder to shoulder, a few points ahead.

Compared to the exchanges between the other Democratic hopes of 2020, the sniping between Warren and Sanders was picturesque and the question of whether a candidate could face more severe headwinds against Trump was raised last week by Biden. But for progressive Democrats who got used to their informal non-aggression pact, even a set of bumper cars in between was afraid of a stack of two cars.

“Most voters do not care to see Bernie’s attack on Warren continue on the debate scene,” The Daily Beast Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which supports Warren’s candidacy, told the daily. . “But his attack underscores Warren’s final argument – that his inspiring message and years of building coalitions instead of dividing people gives him a unique ability to unify Democratic voters and win swing voters to defeat Trump. ”

Even Sanders supporters seemed to be pushing to lower the temperature, especially on the delicate question of whether a woman can beat Trump in a general election, still a touchy subject among Democrats after the shocking loss of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I think in this whole situation, I’m in the hands of their two campaigns,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Sanders’ most prestigious endorsers and substitutes, told reporters on Monday. “But, you know, I think it’s also important to say that, of course, women can win.”

Before the questions of a breakdown in relations between Warren and Sanders diverted the pre-debate political sphere, the two candidates had signaled completely different objectives in the final debate before the official start of the primary process. After heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, which has placed foreign policy at the forefront of voter concerns, Sanders has publicly stated that Leader Biden’s past support for the invasion of Iraq would be included prominently on his to-do list. Warren, meanwhile, was about to abandon a new plan outlining his proposals to cancel the student loan debt.

However, even the temporary hostilities between the two darlings of the progressive movement were enough to excite the conservatives at the prospect of democratic internal struggles, including Trump himself.

Speaking at an election rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, moments before the start of the Democratic debate on Tuesday evening, Trump weighed in on the eligibility controversy, saying “I don’t think he does.” said “- although he called Sanders” mean. “

“She said Bernie said a woman couldn’t win,” said Trump. “I don’t think Bernie said that. Truly not. It’s not the kind of thing he would say. “

