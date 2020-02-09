Bernie Sanders clashes with CNN’s Jake Tapper about old comments, says, “Are you going back to my third grade?!”

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had a problem with CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Sunday, who made comments he made more than 45 years ago and sarcastically asked if Tapper had also dug up his “third-degree essay”.

Following Sanders’ strong performance in the Iowa Caucus and polls showing that he was ready for first place in Tuesday in New Hampshire, other candidates have turned to the independent Senator of Vermont about his democratic socialist positions, claiming that Sanders would harm the Democratic Party if it wins the nomination.

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper brought forward the complaints of moderate Democrats that the message from Sanders is not a winning one, so the progressive legislator insists that his “agenda is precisely the agenda that the overwhelming number of people want.” “

In the meantime, Tapper noted that Sanders regularly talks about income inequality on the campaign track, pointing out that Sanders once proposed an income ceiling.

“Our KFILE research team discovered that in 1974 you said it should be illegal to earn more money than anyone could spend in his or her life,” said the CNN host. “You proposed a maximum wage on the highest incomes.”

“What year was that?” Sanders wondered, while Tapper added that it was 45 years ago.

“Look, Jake, in all respect, that was seven years before I was (elected mayor),” Sanders protested. “Did you go back to my third grade essay when I was in PS 197 about what I said?!”

Tapper pushed back that Sanders was an “adult man in his thirties” when he made those comments. Sanders, for his part, asked Tapper if they could actually talk about his record as an elected official.

“Let’s talk about my mayor’s record where I was a transforming mayor who was re-elected three times.” Declared the former mayor of Burlington. “You know, we can go back to the things I said in the 70s. I don’t think it’s productive. I have been a senator for 16 years – 14 years senator, 16 years congressman. “

However, the host of the Union state continued to insist Sanders on the original question – whether or not he is in favor of a wage ceiling as he proposed in 1974?

“50 years ago, mmm – look, what I just said is when you have huge levels of income and wealth inequality – by the way, in the last three years under Trump, the billionaire class has seen hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars increase in their wealth,” Sanders replied.

“The average American employee saw less than a percent increase in real wages last year.” He went on. “That’s the problem we’re facing now. We need an economy that works for working people, not just the billionaire class, what we have under the Trump economy.”

