Bernie Sanders beats Pete Buttigieg for wealthy donors

(CNN) – Bernie Sanders launched a series of attacks against Pete Buttigieg on Friday, suggesting that the former mayor of South Bend cannot be trusted in his election to defend himself against the rich individuals and powerful interests that stand for his Donated an election campaign.

Four days before the area code in New Hampshire and just a few hours before a debate on Friday evening, the two seem to be on a collision course. Sanders leads the progressive line of the Democratic Party and Buttigieg follows his strong appearance in Iowa Moderate primary school champion.

“Buttigieg has received campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires, from the CEOs of the largest pharmaceutical companies in this country, from fossil fuels (financiers) from Wall Street,” Sanders said in an interview with CNN. “Do you think if people get money from powerful special interests, will they really defend themselves against those special interests and do what needs to be done for the working class in this country? I don’t think so. It’s not true.” doesn’t work that way. “

Sanders’ sharper tone comes when Buttigieg, after a strong performance in Iowa, hopes to boost his Hawkeye State momentum to victory in New Hampshire, a state that the Vermont Senator won more than 20 points in 2016 and which has been conducted in recent polls Has. Earlier in the day, over breakfast with politics and eggs, Sanders read a variety of headlines in which Buttigieg was portrayed as overly cozy with money interests.

Buttigieg has also reinforced his previous attacks on Sanders. In a fundraising email on Thursday, his campaign campaigned for the donation to Iowa before targeting progressive external groups that support Sanders.

“Bernie is still the first in the New Hampshire polls and our campaign is challenging us,” was the call, before turning to Sanders’ outside support. “In January alone, his campaign raised more than $ 25 million, and NINE also supports them outside of dark money groups.”

When asked to respond to Sanders’ initial criticism, the Buttigieg campaign referred to the former mayor’s comments on campaign funding reform on Thursday night in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I understand the frustration and I’m not a fan of the campaign funding system we have today. I’m also a fan of beating Donald Trump,” Buttigieg told Colbert. “I will make exactly one promise to everyone, whether they give $ 3 online or the legal maximum, and the promise is that I will take this post and use it to build the campaign that it is.” will defeat Donald Trump so that we can actually get the reforms that this country needs. “

Looking beyond New Hampshire, which is predominantly white like Iowa, Sanders told CNN he was better positioned than Buttigieg to win in Nevada and South Carolina, the more diverse states that follow New Hampshire on the main calendar.

“I think we have a real advantage. We have launched a campaign that addresses many of the major crises in the African American and Latin American communities,” said Sanders, pointing to this achievement in last week’s caucuses as evidence of this Growth Towards Minority Voters. “We have had extremely good results (with Iowa) in Latino voters who understand that we are standing up and fighting for their rights.”

Sanders had clearly targeted Buttigieg earlier in the day when he tried to take the upcoming vote as an existential decision between his progressive vision and a faction in the party that welcomes and woos major donors.

“This campaign is about which side you are on,” Sanders told the crowd, referring to Woody Guthrie’s song. “Are you on the side of the working class of this country that has been smashed in the past 45 years, are you ready to take on the greed and corruption of the billionaire class and the 1%, or will you continue to stand with it big money? “

The headlines that Sanders read aloud included a Forbes article detailing how Buttigieg has the most exclusive billionaire donor of any Democrat, a Washington Post article on how Buttigieg “after Wall Street’s strong Iowa appearance” added one more Doner gets a closer look, and a Forbes article reveals the list of billionaires who support Buttigieg’s campaign.

“I like Pete Buttigieg, nice guy,” said Sanders after going through the headline list. “But we are at a moment when billionaires control not only our economy, but also our political life.”

After the event, Sanders debuted a new hashtag on Twitter, #PetesBillionaires, which included screenshots of the headlines that Sanders had read during his speech.

Sanders has accused Buttigieg of having previously bought and paid a lot of money, especially during the controversy over the former mayor’s decision to hold a fundraiser in a wine cave. Sanders addressed the issue directly with the supporters and Sanders aides wore T-shirts labeled “PetesWineCave.com” for the main December debate. However, his comments on Friday showed that the two New Hampshire campaigns could compete against each other on their own

