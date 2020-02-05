NEW YORK – Epic Ponzi dusk Bernard Madoff asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him a “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and has less than 18 months to live.

Madoff’s lawyer has filed court documents stating that the 81-year-old has end-stage kidney disease and other “chronic, serious medical conditions,” including hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

“There is no cure for my type of disease,” Madoff told The Washington Post in a telephone interview, in which he expressed regret for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history.

After having spent more than a decade behind bars, Madoff said his wish is to save his relationships with his grandchildren.

“I have been serving for 11 years,” he said, “and to be honest I have suffered.”

The US law firm in Manhattan declined to comment. Prosecutors are expected to submit a motion in the coming days in response to the request.

Madoff pleaded guilty to 11 federal censuses in 2009 in a fraudulent investment plan with billions of dollars, admitting that he was scamming thousands of customers for decades. The rich and famous were among his victims, as were people of lesser means who had unknowingly invested with him through feeder funds.

According to the new court records, Madoff was admitted to the palliative care department of the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina in July.

“Madoff’s health has been and continues to deteriorate, and he will need more help physically and medically in the run-up to his death,” lawyer Brandon Sample wrote.

A so-called compassionate release would allow Madoff to “receive end-of-life care in the community that would be more efficient, timely and less burdensome” for the US Bureau of Prisons, Sample wrote.

The Prison Office refused to accept Madoff’s request for release in December, according to court records, and said it would “minimize the seriousness of his crime.” The agency mentions Madoff’s release date as November 14, 2139.

The Madoff motion mentions the controversial release of Scotland from Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was convicted in 2001 of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish city of Lockerbie in 1988, killing 270 people. Al-Megrahi was released on compassionate grounds in 2009 and died of cancer in 2012, still protesting against his innocence.

The motion also cites the more recent case of Bernard Ebbers, a 78-year-old director who has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest accounting scandals in US history.

A federal judge in Manhattan ordered the former WorldCom chief to be released because of his deteriorating health, and said he posed no risk to society.

