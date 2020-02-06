Bernie Madoff says he is terminally ill and wants to be released early: NPR

Bernie Madoff, who is shown here at a court session in 2009, is currently being held at FMC Butner, a federal prison in North Carolina.

Bernie Madoff, the brain behind a billion dollar Ponzi program that has defrauded hundreds of investors, is seeking compassionate release from prison for kidney failure.

Madoff’s attorney Brandon Sample’s request states that the 81-year-old has end-stage kidney disease and many other chronic conditions. According to the federal prison, he has a life expectancy of less than 18 months.

“Madoff suffers from complications, including acid build-up, which causes muscle and joint pain, itching, and edema,” says Samples Movement States. The former financier is bound to a wheelchair and needs support with simple tasks such as care.

Sample notes that Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi, who was convicted of Lockerbie in the 1998 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, were released by Scotland in 2009 in the light of a final diagnosis.

In the same year, Madoff pleaded guilty to eleven crimes and was sentenced to 150 years in prison. At the time of his conviction, it was “clear that Madoff’s 150-year sentence was symbolic for three reasons: retaliation, deterrence, and for the victims,” ​​the request said. “Circumstances have changed in the past ten years.”

“This court now needs to determine whether Madoff’s imprisonment, given his terminal kidney failure and life expectancy of less than 18 months, really does help promote legal sanctions and the value and understanding of our society for compassion,” he added.

US Circuit Judge Denny Chin will decide whether to grant the application. When he imposed Madoff’s judgment more than 10 years ago, he struck out the deceiver’s actions:

“The message has to be sent here that Mr. Madoff’s crimes were extremely evil and that this type of system manipulation is not just a bloodless crime that takes place on paper, but a crime that takes an astonishing toll,” said Chin NPR reports.

The Bureau of Prisons declined Madoff’s merciful release in December 2019, saying “given the nature and circumstances of his crime, his release at that time would minimize the seriousness of the crime.” It added that Madoff “refused dialysis and other exams, including laboratory work,” despite Madoff’s lawyer saying he started accepting dialysis in the same month.

Madoff is currently being held at FMC Butner, a federal prison in North Carolina.

Sample said that if he was released, Madoff would not work, feed on social security and Medicare, and live with a friend. He added that the former Wall Street financier posed no threat to society.

A spokesman for the U.S. New York Southern District law firm said they were planning to respond to the request.

Madoff’s plan would pay off old investors with money they had received from new investors. Since the program was uncovered, lawyers have recovered at least 70% of the feared losses – around $ 13 billion.