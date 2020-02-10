Bernie Kerik: De Blasios ‘anti-cop’ stance led to weekend NYPD attacks

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, campaigned for an anti-police agenda. Since he has not changed his stance, he should be voted out, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik said on Monday after attacks on two police officers in the Bronx over a 12-hour period over the weekend.

“In times like these, you need leadership that will be out there to really support the bulls, really support the bulls,” said Kerik, who in Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” with NYPD Sgt. Joe Imperatrice and Dr , Darrin Porcher, a former New York police detective and U.S. Army doctor, commented. “The bottom line is that something like this would never have happened under Rudy Giuliani. It just wouldn’t have happened. Shouldn’t happen under this mayor and it won’t stop until there is a new mayor in New.” York City. “

De Blasio is an “anti-cop mayor,” added Kerik, who campaigned for “how he told his son since childhood to be careful of the cops, you are in danger from the police” and not changed.

“I think people in New York see that. It’s a mayor who encourages the bad guys and makes the police vicious,” said Kerik.

Imperatrice said the weekend’s attacks were “because of the criminal and anti-police sentiment” that many politicians have come up with. We see all these protests in the city. It’s not just protests, it’s people screaming and calling for police officers to be killed and injured, and people out there who are confused who take it to heart. “

Porcher said the police are the city’s first line of defense, but de Blasio has shown that he is against the department, including the decision not to charge NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo for the death of Eric Garner.

“Police officers are here to protect us as citizens, and if we don’t have police officers, we will have what we call” The Purge “, the film we saw as a result in Hollywood,” said Porcher.

