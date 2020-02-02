Bernard Ebbers, former CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies

A former telecommunications manager convicted in one of the biggest accounting scandals in US history died just over a month after his early release from prison. Bernard Ebbers was 78.

The former head of WorldCom died Sunday, according to a family statement quoted by WAPT-TV in Mississippi.

WorldCom, based in Mississippi, collapsed and went bankrupt in 2002, after revelations of $ 11 billion in accounting fraud, including pressure from top executives on subordinates to blow up numbers to make the company more profitable. The collapse caused shareholders losses, including those who had invested through retirement plans.

Ebbers born in Canada was convicted in New York in 2005 for securities fraud and other charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was imprisoned from September 2006 to December 21, when he was released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons in Texas.

US District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said it was in his sole discretion to order the early release after a lawyer had cited serious medical problems and said Ebber’s weight had dropped from more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms) to 147 pounds (67 kilograms). At the time, lawyer Graham Carner told the judge that it was possible that his client would not live for 18 months.

