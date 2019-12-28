Bergeron's third consecutive 2-goal game lifts Bruins over Sabers

Loading...

Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third consecutive game, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabers 3-0 on Friday night. Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-89 to accomplish the feat. Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak's third laundering of the season. Linus Ullmark managed 22 saves for Buffalo, which lost five of its last six games. Bergeron opened the scoring with 21.3 seconds remaining in the first. With Marcus Johansson in the penalty area to keep, Bergeron finished a three-in-a-row sequence by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, scoring with a low timer from the slot. That line was similarly connected in Boston's second goal with 1: 34 left in the second. This time, he started with Pastrnak picking up the disc after a rotation of Jimmy Vesey. Pastrnak fed Marchand, who was close in a 2-to-1 with Bergeron, and Bergeron had an easy finish. Both goalkeepers did their share of great saves. Ullmark stretched with his glove to stop Danton Heinen 1:40 in the game, and Halak had a great glove to save Johansson with 3:35 remaining in the first. Halak also did a good job of lying on the ice to cover a possible loose disc with several Sabers buzzing close to five minutes into the third. Buffalo had some positive moments in the third while trying to return to the game, but was repeatedly frustrated by Halak and the Bruins. Buffalo beat Boston 10-5 in the final period. Carlos added an empty net goal for Boston with 1:54 remaining. NOTES: Sabers RW Jeff Skinner played in his 700th game of his career, but left four minutes in the third with an injury and did not return. Skinner was trying to check Pastrnak, but he clearly took the worst of the collision. … Bruins D Torey Krug was put in reserve injured early Friday with an upper body injury. Krug was injured in the second period of Boston's 7-3 victory over Washington Capitals on Monday after a heavy blow from Tom Wilson. … Buffalo reminded C Curtis Lazar of the AHL Rochester Americans before the game. It was his fourth memory of the season. … Sabers D Marco Scandella missed the game with a disease. D Zach Bogosian and LW Johan Larsson (lower body) were also scratched. … RW Brett Ritchie, RW David Backes and D Charlie McAvoy were chosen for Boston. AFTER NEXT The teams have a day off before meeting again to close their home and home series Sunday night in Boston.

