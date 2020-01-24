Berezowsky community comes together to open time capsule paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jamieson was accompanied by other special guests from the school’s past, including the former principal, the previous caretaker, old teachers and half a dozen now-graduated students.

Even Coun. Don Cody, who was mayor of the city of P.A. in 2000 attended the event that featured lights, a smoke machine and pop hits from the era.

Cody told the students that the city had changed enormously in the last 20 years. In the year 2000, the construction of the Cornerstone Shopping Center, nowadays a center of activity, had not even begun.

“Believe it or not, the cows and horses roamed around the store, there was nothing,” he said.

Tanya McArthur was in grade five when the capsule was sealed, she remembers it as an exciting event.

“I remember it was very important to think about what you will look like in so many years, and as a group five student I remember saying to myself,” I will never turn 30, “she said paNOW.

McArthur is now a teacher herself and writes her time in Berezowsky as a huge positive impact on her life.

A piece of history is ready to be opened at W. J. Berezowsky School! The contents of a time capsule from the year 2000 will be revealed soon! pic.twitter.com/KU9VzrlNVd

– Ali Sandstrom (@AliSandstrom) January 24, 2020

Expectations within the overcrowded gym grew, while each class made predictions about the contents of the capsule and speakers now explained old practices such as Blockbuster video recorder rental.

The content was finally revealed by former director Allan Nunn with the help of the current director Dwayne Tournier.

Inside were letters from students about their future ambitions, school newsletters, a newspaper and a fingerboard.

During the last part of the meeting, each class at school contributed items to a larger time capsule to be opened in 2040.

“I think it was just an eye opener for them to see what we had then,” said Deputy Vice President Jennifer Huddlestone, reflecting on the event. “The technology, what children played, and also for them to see that some things have not really changed much.”

The time capsule sealed on Friday is the third in a series of Berezowsky capsules, the first of which was made in 1988.

A snapshot of the year 2020 has been sealed and cannot be opened before 2040. (Alison Sandstrom / paNOW Staff)

–

alison.sandstrom@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @alisandstrom