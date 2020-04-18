Bentley Scanned All 630 Parts Of The 1929 Bentley Blower To Rebuild The Legend

Image: Bentley

Just last September, Bentley announced that it would be doing rigorous recreation of 12 examples of its famous race car, the 4 1/2-liter turbocharged 1929 Bentley Blower. Those plans took a major step this week as engineers expressed the current crisis to complete CAD modeling of each part of the original Blower.

The most fascinating detail of completing this initial step in the Bentley Blower Continuation Series, for me, is how few pieces this historic car contains. From Bentley’s press release:

The Bentley equipment was carefully dismantled and then re-created in the digital world thanks to a combination of laser-scan precision and a complicated measurement of the hands. The finished CAD model is made up of 630 components in 70 assemblies, and is over 2 GB in size.

From start to finish it took 1200 man-man for two CAD engineers dedicated to completing the model from the scan data and measurements, and the result is that a precise and complete digital model for a 1920s Bentley exists. for the first time.

A whole vehicle only ended up being 630 components! Approximate estimate: How many parts do you think a modern car has? Toyota says “around 30,000” (yes, my source is Toyota’s answers for kids, what? Toyota wouldn’t lie to children.) But content in that bunch of components is all you need to know to build a racing legend.

Engineers have been able to complete the CAD work from home while undergoing social distance orders. I’m sure they were simple compiling templates from home jobs, but I like the idea of ​​an engineer heading home for the month with a 91-year-old engine in the passenger seat.

Expected to get your hands on the first new Bentley Blower in almost 100 years, hard nuggets, all twelve are talked about and currently customized by their new owners before Bentley moves into the production phase. Although the customization is more limited to these Bentleys than the current models on offer, the whole point of the project is to produce a short-term machine.

The Fan is a race of legends, despite not seeing any race coming in. It was huge and engaging, with an underteer vibe thanks to the front turbo type touch (hence the name Blower), but it was still incredibly fast. The Hunters had a major flaw, though, and it’s important to win the races: reliability.

Despite not winning any races, the Blowers are still legendary for the power they put in when they were in reality. Now, they represent a golden age of racing, with original examples of the Bentley Blower being one of the rarest and most sought after vehicles of World War I. The resurrection of these giants in the modern day is going to be a fascinating process to watch.

