Bentley says goodbye to his 60-year-old 6.75-liter V8 with a Special Edition Mulsanne

The famous 6 3/4 liter V8 engine of the Rolls-Royce / Bentley L-series was introduced in 1959 and has been in continuous production since then. The large, expensive and emission-intensive V8 was slowly taken out of Volkswagen’s possession at the Crewe-based luxury car brand. The engine of the Rolls-Royce brand has been dead since the takeover by BMW at the end of the 90s. The engine in the Ultra-Lux-Mulsanne has been on the go for almost a decade, but now this must come to an end.

As a retirement gift, she can spend the rest of her days on board 30 copies of the limited Mulsanne 6.75 Edition from Mulliner. My grandfather got a watch when he retired. I think thirty Bentleys are a good gift for retirement. After the Mulsanne has disappeared, the Flying Spur will take first place in Bentley’s hierarchy. These are great shoes to fill, whippersnappers!

“With the Flying Spur, which is to have a hybrid drive by 2023, the move symbolizes Bentley’s commitment to change and its path to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility,” said Bentley.

To celebrate the life of the 6.75 liter engine, the Mulsanne 6.75 has a number of special insignia, including a unique 6.75 edition motif that is sewn into the seats for the fenders and under the Bonnet dipped in chrome and projected from the lamp is “LED Welcome Lamps” in the doors. In addition, the traditional Bentley “Organ Stop” buttons are replaced by a button that is reminiscent of the engine’s oil cap. And finally, the dials and other smaller displays are provided with sectional drawings of the legendary 6.75-liter model.

An exterior trim in glossy black instead of chrome will be specifically designed for this car, with the exception that the headlights and taillights will continue to be in light chrome. It is also equipped with the Mulsanne Speed ​​wheels in a unique, bright finish.

As almost every brand that Volkswagen owns replaces more of these large, characterful engines with 4-liter V8s with two turbochargers, the world becomes darker. Enjoy these 30 Special Edition cars and then cry because you are unlikely to ever see one in person.

Farewell, Mr. Six-and-Three-Quarter. You served well. Enjoy retirement. Maybe take up a hobby.