Bentley has designed its digital screens to age well with its cars

For Bentley, giving a flat screen display the same design floor that you get from handcrafted wood and the clearly stamped metals that surround them has been quite a challenge.

Graeme Smith and his Human Machine Interface (HMI) design team have done a lot of work to figure out how to create gauge displays and screens with infotainment programs that would age, as well as overall interior design.

The key decision was made when they had to either a flat digital design or a scomorphic (3D graphic representation of a physical object).

“Bentley is not a smartphone; it will be used and stored for generations. So, we chose a scumorphic approach that will age with the machine. Look at clean digital instrumentation a decade ago – they are faster than the machine they were in.” said Smith.

“In general, scaumorphism gradually ceases in favor of clear and flat graphical transmission of information. But it was clear to us that we would not go for this kind of cutting-edge digital graphics. That would be wrong for both the brand and the car. We still use scomorphism, dials and needles to convey the traditional way of obtaining such information, “added Design Director Stefan Silof.

While both the Continental GT and the Flying Spur have the same instrumentation with the drivers, there are subtle design differences between them. For example, a flying spur comes with a bronze ring around the speed and meter of revolution and rev counter.

Meanwhile, the Conti GT dials have a 3D effect for background twisting, while the flying spur dial has an exterior “machined” dial where the figures sit.

Night mode

According to the British carmaker, the dim screen function should offer the driver some “digital detox” for the driver. You only see a minimum of information (fuel, engine temperature, time, speed and outdoor temperature). Even the dials of the speedometer and the reverse counter turn dark, except for the “soft pool of light” around the point of each needle.

Language is a lot of work

Once you finally get the design where you want it, you need to translate everything from each menu, operation and screen. For the central flying spur display, this meant developing approximately 600 different icons and over 1500 menu screens.

“Include different alphabets and landmarks of pages in English, Russian, Arabic and Chinese and text in 27 different languages ​​for translation and layout in screen layouts. Graphics relating to native systems and icons, such as Sirius US radio or Apple CarPlay, There are three different audio systems – Bentley, Bang & Olufsen and Naim – all with their own graphical interface, a logistic maze that requires patient, logical minds to solve problems. yourself three graphic designs era and nine “feature owners” who each take responsibility for a specific area of ​​infotainment, from audio to climate “

Bentley Flying Spur 2020 is estimated at $ 214,600.

